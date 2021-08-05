Register
01:30 GMT05 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

    Biden Administration Approves First Arms Sale to Taiwan

    © REUTERS / Stephen Lam
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083337542_0:34:3072:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_a1e9fed68c5682b0abe8c8a7cf9378ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108051083531458-biden-administration-approves-first-arms-sale-to-taiwan/

    Late last year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions on several US defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, after learning then-US President Donald Trump's administration approved an arms sale to Taiwan valued at $1.8 billion.

    The US Department of State has approved a possible $750 million arms sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) for dozens of 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems and related equipment, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a Wednesday news release

    In addition to 40 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems, TECRO has requested to purchase 20 M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles, five M88A2 Hercules vehicles, five M2 Chrysler Mount .50 caliber machine guns, 1,698 multi-option, Precision Guidance Kits and a single Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS). 

    Raytheon's AFATDS is a software-based fire control and battlefield management system presently utilized by the US military forces. 

    The M109 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer standing ready deep in the southern training areas at Fort Bragg. Nine National Guard troops from North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and New Jersey are attending the 13 Bravo artillery military occupational specialty (MOS) reclassification course and will learn how to be a crew member on the three main “cannon” artillery weapons systems in the U.S. Army: The M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer, M777A2 155mm medium towed howitzer and the M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer. Over the course of two days in the field, students will fire hundreds of rounds from all three weapons.
    US Army/Lt. Col. Matthew Devivo
    The M109 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer standing ready deep in the southern training areas at Fort Bragg. Nine National Guard troops from North and South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Illinois and New Jersey are attending the 13 Bravo artillery military occupational specialty (MOS) reclassification course and will learn how to be a crew member on the three main “cannon” artillery weapons systems in the U.S. Army: The M119A3 105mm light towed howitzer, M777A2 155mm medium towed howitzer and the M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzer. Over the course of two days in the field, students will fire hundreds of rounds from all three weapons.

    The release highlights that the proposed sale of the Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems will assist Taiwan in the modernization of its howitzer fleet, "enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats." 

    Details of the possible arms sale have been forwarded to Congress, which will conduct its own review. 

    Furthermore, BAE Systems - provider of the howitzers - has to enter into negotiations with Taiwan before the sale can be finalized

    Taiwan's Ministry of Defense applauded the Biden Administration's progress on the matter, arguing on Twitter that the arms sale "enables the country to maintain robust self-defense, & regional peace & stability." 

    The proposal comes as a continuation of what the US defines as its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act - a 1979 pledge to assist in maintaining "peace security and stability" in the Western Pacific. 

    As the US and Taiwan progress, it is likely that China will issue a rebuke, and invoke sanctions against the US-based contractors involved in the sale.

    Per the 'One China policy,' Beijing has maintained that Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is ultimately under China's control, and those conducting arms sales to Taiwan are viewed as meddling in Beijing's internal affairs. 

    Related:

    Taiwan Asks US to Avoid Causing 'Speculation or Misunderstanding' After Removal of Flag Tweet
    Beijing Calls US ‘Biggest Destroyer of Peace’ After Seventh Taiwan Strait Transit This Year
    US Would Have ‘No Chance’ at Stopping Chinese Strike on Taiwan, Military Expert Says
    CIA-Connected Plane Spotted Landing on Taiwan Just Days After USAF Aircraft Delivered Parcel
    An Ally’s Home, Taiwan’s De-Facto Embassy: Moïse’s Assassins Captured in Bizarre Places
    Tags:
    arms sale, Biden Administration, Taiwan, US, Taipei, Washington DC, U.S. Department of State
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse