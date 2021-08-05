Biden Administration Approves First Arms Sale to Taiwan

The US Department of State has approved a possible $750 million arms sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) for dozens of 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems and related equipment, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a Wednesday news release.
In addition to 40 Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems, TECRO has requested to purchase 20 M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Support Vehicles, five M88A2 Hercules vehicles, five M2 Chrysler Mount .50 caliber machine guns, 1,698 multi-option, Precision Guidance Kits and a single Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS).
Raytheon's AFATDS is a software-based fire control and battlefield management system presently utilized by the US military forces.
The release highlights that the proposed sale of the Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems will assist Taiwan in the modernization of its howitzer fleet, "enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats."
Details of the possible arms sale have been forwarded to Congress, which will conduct its own review.
Furthermore, BAE Systems - provider of the howitzers - has to enter into negotiations with Taiwan before the sale can be finalized
Taiwan's Ministry of Defense applauded the Biden Administration's progress on the matter, arguing on Twitter that the arms sale "enables the country to maintain robust self-defense, & regional peace & stability."
We welcome @StateDept's approval of a US$ 750 million arms sale to #Taiwan. The determination demonstrates the #US government's commitment to the #TaiwanRelationsAct & #SixAssurances. It also enables the country to maintain robust self-defense, & regional peace & stability. https://t.co/e6yahizu2T— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 4, 2021
The proposal comes as a continuation of what the US defines as its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act - a 1979 pledge to assist in maintaining "peace security and stability" in the Western Pacific.
As the US and Taiwan progress, it is likely that China will issue a rebuke, and invoke sanctions against the US-based contractors involved in the sale.
Per the 'One China policy,' Beijing has maintained that Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is ultimately under China's control, and those conducting arms sales to Taiwan are viewed as meddling in Beijing's internal affairs.
All comments
Show new comments (0)