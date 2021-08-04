Register
18:07 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An NYPD logo is pictured on wall above makeshift memorial at the site where two police officers were shot in the head in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 22, 2014.

    NYC Police Involvement in Cuomo Harassment Probe Hasn’t Gone Beyond Watching TV, Commissioner Admits

    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108041083529159-nyc-police-involvement-in-cuomo-harassment-probe-hasnt-gone-beyond-watching-tv-commissioner-admits/

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has come under renewed pressure to resign in the wake of attorney general Letitia James’ sexual harassment investigation, which alleges that he groped at least 11 women, in violation of state and federal laws, and attempted to retaliate against at least one of the victims who had come forward against him.

    The New York City Police Department does not have its own active investigation into governor Cuomo related to the sexual harassment and groping claims leveled against him, police commissioner Dermot Shea has indicated.

    “There have been [no police reports filed]. We watched the news yesterday as everyone did. I saw the attorney general’s remarks. But beyond that, you know that’s our involvement,” Shea said, speaking to New York City TV channel PIX 11 on Wednesday morning after being told that authorities in Albany were ‘investigating possible criminal behaviour’ by Cuomo.

    The commissioner’s comments come in the wake of remarks by Albany County District Attorney David Soares Tuesday that his office would be formally requesting information from the New York Attorney General’s Office regarding the sexual harassment allegations against the government. Soares indicated that authorities may look into allegations brought forth by a number of women, and invited additional potential victims to contact his office.

    Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach also announced plans for a criminal investigation into the governor, given Cuomo’s previous ownership of a home in the town of Mount Kisco, which is situated in the county. Cuomo sold the house in late 2020.

    A spokesman for the Albany Police Department told reporters Tuesday that “no active investigation” was being pursued against Cuomo at this point, and that it could not start one without a “credible victim” coming forward and requesting action.

    Political Dynasty in Jeopardy

    The sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo first surfaced in December 2020, with women coming forward to accuse him of a range of lewd and inappropriate behaviour. Cuomo denied all allegations of wrongdoing, apologized for any comments he said may have been construed as sexually suggestive, and suggested that he continues to firmly support women who come forward to confront harassers.

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, to make an announcement that Gun Manufacturers are Liable for the harm their products cause, in New York City, New York, U.S., July 6, 2021
    © REUTERS / Jeenah Moon
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Multiple Women', NY Attorney General Says
    Attorney General James began an independent probe into the allegations in late February using an outside law firm, and on Tuesday, told media that the probe had found that Mr. Cuomo had “sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching” and made “numerous offensive comments of a suggestive, sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.” James went on to allege that his administration was “rife with fear and intimidation,” and that at least one of the alleged victims who came forward to confront the governor faced retaliation.

    A defiant Cuomo insisted that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” and reiterated that the claims of inappropriate comments were misconstrued.

    President Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Cuomo to resign. On Wednesday, a Marist poll found that nearly two-thirds of New York state residents believe Cuomo should step down. Cuomo’s term will formally expire in November 2022.

    The Cuomo family is one of New York’s most powerful political dynasties, with Andrew Cuomo’s grandfather, Mario Cuomo, serving as governor of the state between 1983 and 1994. Andrew’s brother, Chris Cuomo, is a CNN anchor.

    What About the Nursing Home Deaths Scandal?

    While the governor’s alleged sexual harassment of women has been at the forefront of both media attention and criminal investigations, allegations that his administration’s directives during the first months of the coronavirus lockdowns caused the needless deaths of thousands of seniors in nursing homes have largely gone under the radar.

    American Crisis | Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic | Andrew Cuomo
    © Photo : YouTube/Craze2know Trending Books/screenshot
    Pandemic Profits: Embattled NY Gov. Cuomo to Make $5 Million From COVID-19 Book
    Late last month, the Department of Justice said it would not investigate Cuomo or other governors over their decision in early 2020 to admit and readmit coronavirus patients in nursing homes, despite the elderly population’s heightened susceptibility to the virus. Some media commentators have gone so far as to allege that the sexual harassment charges are a cover for the arguably far more serious Covid death allegations. Cuomo blamed former president Donald Trump for the nursing home claims, and insists he did nothing wrong.

    In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that New York’s attorney general had widened her office’s inquiry into Cuomo amid suspicions that he sought to link coronavirus vaccine access to political support, but these allegations appear to have petered out or been swept under the rug, and were not mentioned in her comments Tuesday.

    Related:

    Smile, Please! Governor Andrew Cuomo Gives Cheesy Grin at Exact Moment of Alleged Sexual Harassment
    New Details About Gov. Cuomo's СNN Anchor Brother Advising Him on Sexual Harassment Crisis Revealed
    Almost 60% of New York Residents Say Governor Cuomo Should Resign, Poll Shows
    White House: Biden Believes Cuomo Should Resign to Leave Space for Future Leaders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A statue of goddess Athena is seen as wildfire burns at Varympompi suburb north of Athens, Greece, 3 August 2021.
    Wildfires Approach Athens Amid Record Heat Wave
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse