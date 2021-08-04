NYC Police Involvement in Cuomo Harassment Probe Hasn’t Gone Beyond Watching TV, Commissioner Admits

The New York City Police Department does not have its own active investigation into governor Cuomo related to the sexual harassment and groping claims leveled against him, police commissioner Dermot Shea has indicated.
“There have been [no police reports filed]. We watched the news yesterday as everyone did. I saw the attorney general’s remarks. But beyond that, you know that’s our involvement,” Shea said, speaking to New York City TV channel PIX 11 on Wednesday morning after being told that authorities in Albany were ‘investigating possible criminal behaviour’ by Cuomo.
The commissioner’s comments come in the wake of remarks by Albany County District Attorney David Soares Tuesday that his office would be formally requesting information from the New York Attorney General’s Office regarding the sexual harassment allegations against the government. Soares indicated that authorities may look into allegations brought forth by a number of women, and invited additional potential victims to contact his office.
Comment from Albany County District Attorney David Soares Regarding NYS Attorney General Final Report on Governor Cuomo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSVBNzhebf— Albany County District Attorney's Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) August 3, 2021
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach also announced plans for a criminal investigation into the governor, given Cuomo’s previous ownership of a home in the town of Mount Kisco, which is situated in the county. Cuomo sold the house in late 2020.
A spokesman for the Albany Police Department told reporters Tuesday that “no active investigation” was being pursued against Cuomo at this point, and that it could not start one without a “credible victim” coming forward and requesting action.
Political Dynasty in Jeopardy
The sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo first surfaced in December 2020, with women coming forward to accuse him of a range of lewd and inappropriate behaviour. Cuomo denied all allegations of wrongdoing, apologized for any comments he said may have been construed as sexually suggestive, and suggested that he continues to firmly support women who come forward to confront harassers.
A defiant Cuomo insisted that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” and reiterated that the claims of inappropriate comments were misconstrued.
President Joe Biden and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called on Cuomo to resign. On Wednesday, a Marist poll found that nearly two-thirds of New York state residents believe Cuomo should step down. Cuomo’s term will formally expire in November 2022.
The Cuomo family is one of New York’s most powerful political dynasties, with Andrew Cuomo’s grandfather, Mario Cuomo, serving as governor of the state between 1983 and 1994. Andrew’s brother, Chris Cuomo, is a CNN anchor.
What About the Nursing Home Deaths Scandal?
While the governor’s alleged sexual harassment of women has been at the forefront of both media attention and criminal investigations, allegations that his administration’s directives during the first months of the coronavirus lockdowns caused the needless deaths of thousands of seniors in nursing homes have largely gone under the radar.
In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that New York’s attorney general had widened her office’s inquiry into Cuomo amid suspicions that he sought to link coronavirus vaccine access to political support, but these allegations appear to have petered out or been swept under the rug, and were not mentioned in her comments Tuesday.
