Almost 60% of New York Residents Say Governor Cuomo Should Resign, Poll Shows

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Nearly two-thirds of New York State residents say Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign over the sexual harassment accusations levelled against him in a state-sanctioned investigation, according to a new Marist poll released on Wednesday.

"In a poll conducted last night, 59 percent of New Yorkers, including 52 percent of registered Democrats, say New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign from office in light of the results of an independent investigation which found Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including state employees," the poll said.

On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said the months-long investigation into allegations against Cuomo concluded that he harassed multiple women, including younger colleagues, in violation of state and federal law. The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat and long-time political ally of the governor, has led calls by a growing number of lawmakers and party officials that Cuomo must resign.

The poll found that 32 percent of New York residents felt Cuomo should serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in November 2022 and 7 percent said they believe he did nothing wrong.

If Cuomo does not resign, then 59 percent of residents - the same percentage who say he should step down - sid they feel he should be impeached and forcibly removed by the New York State’s legislative assembly.

Cuomo denies the allegations of wrongdoing and inappropriate conduct, claiming that the investigation weaponized his "everyday interactions."