Body Camera Footage Released Shows First Moments After Miami Condo Collapse

Florida’s Surfside town officials released the body camera footage of police officers who arrived mere minutes after the tragic collapse of the residential building.
The video shows police officers making their way to the crumbled building through the dust, searching for survivors. Some officers couldn’t understand instantly the scale of the disaster.
#Bodycam images released of first responding officers to chaotic #Surfside #buildingcollapse scene @BoentesT51 @Telemundo51 #caughtoncamera https://t.co/Sv1xQnoCTA pic.twitter.com/iChQefdyK9— JRodriguez (@JRodzMIA) August 3, 2021
On 24 June, the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed, trapping the residents in the rubble. The authorities have so far not conclusively determined the cause of the collapse.
The death toll stands at 98.
All comments
Show new comments (0)