Register
01:13 GMT04 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo winks while speaking from the One World Trade Center Tower while making an announcement in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2021.

    Listen: Evidence Against Cuomo in New York Probe Includes Clip of Him Singing Motown Hit to Accuser

    © REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083314843_0:0:2179:1226_1200x675_80_0_0_b78381336a58b867418c8e92d5741178.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108041083520374-listen-evidence-against-cuomo-in-new-york-probe-includes-clip-of-him-singing-motown-hit-to-accuser/

    Earlier, the New York Attorney General's Office released a 168-page report by independent investigators that detailed several instances in which New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allegedly made sexual advances against nearly a dozen former and current state employees. The report came several months after allegations first surfaced in late 2020.

    Newly released evidence by the New York Attorney General's Office in the case against Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes an audio clip of the governor crooning a classic Motown love song to one of his female aides during a debriefing in late 2019.

    The clip, which was released earlier Tuesday as part of evidence detailing sexual advances allegedly made by Cuomo, is an audio recording of a phone call between Cuomo and aide Charlotte Bennett, one of several women who have come forward with sexual harassment accusations against the governor. 

    In the recording, Bennett can be heard identifying herself to Cuomo, who then proceeds to respond with "Ok" before singing a rendition of hit Motown song "Do You Love Me" by The Contours.  

     

    With Bennett appearing to nervously laugh off the musical performance, Cuomo responds by questioning whether Bennett is familiar with the song. When she admits she is not familiar with the 1962-released tune, Cuomo acknowledges it's "before your time." Then just as Bennett remarks that she "appreciated" his rendition, he begins to once again sing the chorus of the song. 

    "It's like [from] the '50s," Cuomo suggests, before stating that the song "is before my time."

    The slightly awkward phone conversation took place on October 4, 2019, and is just one encounter outlined in the 168-page report released on Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who declared during an earlier conference on the findings that the independent investigation unearthed "deeply disturbing" revelations about Cuomo's behavior with staffers.

    The report itself concluded that Cuomo "engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law." Other encounters described in the findings note that the governor engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

    James' Tuesday reveal prompted a chorus of calls from congressional US lawmakers and US President Joe Biden urging Cuomo to resign from his post, while the governor has rejected the findings and insisted that he never engaged in the inappropriate behavior described in the report.

    Related:

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed Multiple Women', NY Attorney General Says
    NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: 'I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately'
    New York Mayor Leads Call For Cuomo Ouster After Probe Says Governor Acted Inappropriately
    US President Biden Calls on NY Gov. Cuomo to Resign Over Damning NY AG Probe Findings
    Cuomo-No
    Tags:
    New York, Andrew Cuomo, allegations, accusers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse