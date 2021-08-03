US President Biden Calls on NY Gov. Cuomo to Resign Over Damning NY AG Probe Findings

US President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that the New York governor "should resign" following the publication of a damning report that said Cuomo engaged in inappropriate and unwanted groping, hugging, kissing and comments that accusers have labeled "deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate."
"I think he should resign," Biden said matter-of-factly. "I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach [Cuomo]. I don't know that for a fact. I haven't read all that data."
However, Biden appeared to take up for Cuomo after he was told that the New York governor was using a picture of them embracing as an example of his common interactions with people.
"I'm sure there [were] some embraces that were totally innocent, but apparently the [New York] Attorney General decided there were things that weren't," Biden declared.
Biden's call for Cuomo's resignation falls in line with comments he made to ABC back in March.
At the time, the US president told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that he believes Cuomo should resign if the New York Attorney General probe confirms the claims leveled by the women.
"I think he'll end up being prosecuted, too," Biden said.
