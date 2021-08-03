Register
19:52 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives his remarks to the media regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021.

    New York Mayor Leads Call For Cuomo Ouster After Probe Says Governor Acted Inappropriately

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    US
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083519269_0:0:3070:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_5cfe60b7d6f193b90bb9929f71922109.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108031083519305-new-york-mayor-leads-call-for-cuomo-ouster-after-probe-says-governor-acted-inappropriately/

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Nearly all of New York’s congressional delegation has broken ranks with Governor Andrew Cuomo after a state investigation concluded on Tuesday that he sexually harassed multiple women, with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio leading calls for the resignation of the governor.

    “My first thoughts are with the women who were subject to this abhorrent behavior, and their bravery in stepping forward to share their stories,” the New York mayor said in a statement. “The Attorney General’s detailed and thorough report substantiates many disturbing instances of severe misconduct. Andrew Cuomo committed sexual assault and sexual harassment, and intimidated a whistleblower. It is disqualifying.”

    "It is beyond clear that Andrew Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor," said de Blasio who has not ruled out running for the governor's job when his own current term as mayor ends. "He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately."

    Earlier on Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said a months-long probe sanctioned by her office concluded that Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of them his younger colleagues, breaking state as well as US federal laws. She said Cuomo and some of his senior aides also attempted to silence complainants by making it difficult for them to continue their work for the state.

    Cuomo also lost the support of a majority of lawmakers in his Democrat party in the state legislature, including New York’s two US senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

    “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

    Cuomo’s investigators, who took up complaints by 11 women, say they interviewed 179 people and reviewed 74,000 pieces of evidence that included documents, emails, texts, audio files and pictures.

    Cuomo, in an immediate reaction, denied he had harassed any of the complainants, saying the probe had “weaponized everyday interactions” of his and “unfairly characterized” him.

    "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” the governor said in a live stream carried on Twitter.

    The probe against Cuomo was a civil investigation and it is not known whether any criminal charges will eventually be pressed against the governor.

    At the age of 63, Cuomo has been in office for three consecutive terms since 2011.

    Tags:
    sexual harassment, US, Bill de Blasio, New York City, probe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse