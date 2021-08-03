Cybersecurity Executive in Maryland Possibly Killed by Own Son, Media Says

Juanita Koilpillai, a 58-year old cybersecurity executive from Maryland, was found dead from "multiple sharp force injuries" on 25 July, with her 23-year old son Andrew Beavers being suspected of killing her, the Capital Gazette reports.
According to the newspaper, Koilpillai’s body was found by cops after her boyfriend noticed blood at her home and reported her missing. While the woman’s body was discovered "hidden outside," her car was found in Leesburg, Virginia, "where Beavers’ father lives and where Koilpillai had another residence."
After cops interviewed Beavers, he was identified as a suspect, with officers reportedly taking note of a fresh cut on his right hand “which he could not explain."
Arrested "without incident," he has since been charged with first and second-degree murder, the newspaper adds.
Creator of several successful start-ups, Koilpillai was reportedly a member of FEMA’s enterprise security management team and "served as a principle investigator for several US Department of Defense initiatives."
"I’ll say [she was] a certifiable genius," said Dr. Ron Martin, a professor at Capitol Technology University and a close friend of the deceased.
