Boeing Scraps Planned Launch of Starliner

A delay of Boeing's Starliner launch was caused by a technical problem with a new launch expected to take place the next day, NASA spokeswoman Patricia Bielling said on Tuesday.
“NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance (ULA) have scrubbed the Aug. 3 launch attempt of the agency’s Orbital Flight Test-2 to the International Space Station due to unexpected valve position indications in the Starliner propulsion system. ULA will begin removing propellant from the Atlas V rocket,” Bielling said. “Pending resolution of the forward work, our next available launch opportunity would be 12:57 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 4.”
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, designed for manned flight, was due to launch on Tuesday from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida following a weather-related delay last week.
