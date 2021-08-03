Amazon May Have Interfered in Alabama Workers' Warehouse Vote, Reports Say

An official from the National Labor Relations Board advised Amazon workers to vote again on whether to form the company's first unionised warehouse, according to the New York Times.
According to reports, Amazon could have illegally interfered in previous elections in April which led to the warehouse's failure to introduce collective bargaining.
“Throughout the N.L.R.B. hearing, we heard compelling evidence how Amazon tried to illegally interfere with and intimidate workers as they sought to exercise their right to form a union,” Stuart Appelbaum, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union president, said as quoted by the New York Times. “We support the hearing officer’s recommendation that the N.L.R.B. set aside the election results and direct a new election.”
In turn, Amazon disputed the allegations.
“Our employees had a chance to be heard during a noisy time when all types of voices were weighing into the national debate, and at the end of the day, they voted overwhelmingly in favour of a direct connection with their managers,” an Amazon spokeswoman said. “Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens.”
Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States, with more than 800,000 employees.
All comments
Show new comments (0)