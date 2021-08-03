Register
02:52 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden arrives from Camp David via the Marine One helicopter at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 2, 2021.

    Biden Welcomes Obama Into 'the Over 60 Club', But Won't Attend Birthday Party - Report

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083513015_0:58:3071:1786_1200x675_80_0_0_9333d2227f72af1cd158ec38176f89f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108031083513122-biden-welcomes-obama-into-the-over-60-club-but-wont-attend-birthday-party---report/

    The former US president's big celebrations have caused a stir on social media, with users expressing discontent over the 700 nearly people reportedly expected to be present at the event amid the COVID-19 Delta variant spread.

    US President Joe Biden will not be making an appearance at the upcoming birthday party of former president Barack Obama, who is turning 60 this Wednesday, US media reported.

    "While President Biden is unable to attend this weekend, he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcoming him into the over 60 club", a White House official told The Hill on Monday.

    Former US President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the values-based leadership during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    'Cancel Your Party, Mr President': Piers Morgan Slams Obama’s Birthday Plans Amid Pandemic
    Biden is reportedly planning to travel to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for a home holiday.

    Axios reported that Obama is throwing a lavish birthday bash at his Martha's Vineyard mansion in Massachusetts, with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and even Steven Spielberg expected to congratulate the ex-president in person, though the full list of guests has not been made public yet. Pearl Jam is also expected to play at Obama's soiree.

    According to the outlet, as many as 475 guests have already been confirmed to be attending the party. Over 200 staff will be working at the event. The guests are required to test negative for COVID-19, but it is not clear if they will be required to wear masks.

    The number of expected guests at Obama's birthday party has made a lot of netizens angry over the fact that it is taking place as the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, believed to the most prevalent and fastest spreading mutation in the world albeit not as deadly, conmtinues to rage in the United States.

    Many Americans have been deprived of the opportunity to host big family parties and in many cases - even attend the funerals of their loved ones.

    On Sunday, Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins said that one cannot be certain about the vaccination status of attendees at large gatherings, hinting that such events are potential coronavirus spreaders.

    Tags:
    US, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Democrats, COVID-19, Oprah Winfrey, celebrities
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse