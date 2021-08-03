Seth MacFarlane Wants 'Family Guy' to Part Ways With Fox After Tucker Carlson's COVID Rant

MacFarlane took to Twitter on Sunday to express his displeasure with Fox News opinion show Tucker Carlson and the Fox Corporation, the mass medium company that oversees both Fox News and the Fox Broadcasting Company.
"Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," he wrote, referring to a recent broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
During the segment in question, Carlson demonized the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and lambasted the US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murth, suggesting that the recent calls for mask mandates and other mitigation methods to combat the Delta variant of COVID-19 are "pushing us toward something awful."
He also suggested - without evidence - that the vaccines administered by the US are not working as once advertised.
MacFarlane padded his admonishment of the network with an ominous joke.
"Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore," he said.
Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network. Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 1, 2021
"The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC," MacFarlane concluded, referring to a recent overall deal inked between him and NBC Universal's Universal Content Productions.
This is not the first time MacFarlane has been critical of the network that features "Family Guy."
In 2018, he urged his Twitter followers to "think critically" and "consult multiple news sources," rather than "blindly obey Fox News."
All comments
Show new comments (0)