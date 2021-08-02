Register
16:45 GMT02 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former US President Barack Obama gesture as he attends the values-based leadership during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

    'Cancel Your Party, Mr President': Piers Morgan Slams Obama’s Birthday Plans Amid Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Vincent Thian
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107763/08/1077630897_0:0:3071:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_ebf4c8262c51e0e2af3afebf0a47abf4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108021083509977-cancel-your-party-mr-president-piers-morgan-slams-obamas-birthday-plans-amid-pandemic/

    Morgan argued that the situation with Obama’s upcoming birthday bash will be used by unvaccinated people in the United States "as another excuse not to get the shot."

    Outspoken English journalist and ex-Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan has criticised the plans of the 44th US President Barack Obama to hold a massive birthday party as the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread in the country.

    In his Daily Mail column, Morgan remarked that if Trump were to throw such birthday party "for himself and 475 conservative friends," his liberal critics would’ve called it "shamefully selfish" and "incredibly reckless."

    "And they would be right," the journalist remarked. "But it’s not President Trump who is having the party, it’s President Barack Obama. He’s reportedly splashing out a small fortune on celebrating his 60th birthday next Saturday in spectacular style at his $12 million, 7000-square-foot waterfront Martha’s Vineyard mansion."

    The bash is reportedly expected to be attended by some 475 guests, including celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg, with about 200 staff handling the catering.

    But while a "COVID coordinator" is supposed to ensure observance of "proper protocols" at the event, Morgan argues that "it remains unclear what proof of a negative COVID test, or a vaccine, is required, or whether guests will be required to wear masks."

    US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, April 28, 2012. The annual event, which brings together US President Barack Obama, Hollywood celebrities, news media personalities and Washington correspondents, features comedian Jimmy Kimmel as the host.
    © AFP 2021 / Saul Loeb
    'Will the Media Cover This?’ Netizens Irked by Obama 'Superspreader' Birthday Bash Plans

    He further pointed out that Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, recently advised avoiding big parties as COVID was "having a pretty big party in the middle of the country."

    "It only takes one infected person to turn big events into super-spreaders,” Morgan mused, noting that there will be nearly 700 people at the party, "not to mention all the additional ancillary staff" who will arrive with Obama’s guests. "And we know the Delta variant is far more contagious than the original COVID. If one person at the party turns out to have it, then inevitably many more will catch it and take it back to their homes, families, friends, and communities."

    He also warned that the situation will be used by unvaccinated people in the United States "as another excuse not to get the shot," noting that the "'one rule for them, another for rules for us’ sentiment" is already "exploding all over social media."

    If Obama doesn't cancel his party, Morgan wrote, “he will encourage many skeptical unvaccinated Americans to continue refusing to have the shot at the precise moment when it’s desperately important they have it.”

    "Put bluntly: he will cost lives," the journalist stated. "Cancel your party, Mr. President."
    Tags:
    US, Barack Obama, birthday party, plans, Piers Morgan, criticism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse