'Will the Media Cover This?’ Netizens Irked by Obama 'Superspreader' Birthday Bash Plans

Ex-POTUS Barack Obama, who is turning 60, celebrated his 50th birthday on a reportedly similar grand scale in 2011, hosting a star-studded jamboree of guests at the White House that included musicians Jay-Z and Stevie Wonder, actor Tom Hanks, and basketball legends Charles Barkley and Grant Hill.

Former President Barack Obama, who turns 60 on 4 August, is reportedly planning to host a birthday party for himself on his nearly 30-acre property in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama purchased the mansion in 2019 purportedly for $11.75 million.

"It's going to be big," a source was cited by The Hill as saying, as reports suggest dozens of friends will be invited to the gathering, with celebrities like talk show host Oprah Winfrey and actor George Clooney tipped to be among the guests.

Coming on the heels of recently updated federal mask guidance amid precautions prompted by the more-transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19, guests will reportedly be asked to take a coronavirus test and be vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on 27 July that vaccinated people in high-transmission areas should resume wearing face coverings.

​Massachusetts has also recommended that some vaccinated individuals wear face masks in public in response to threats of “Delta”.

"If you have a serious health condition or risk of developing a severe illness from COVID, you should take extra precautions. If you have a close friend or family members who have a serious health condition or a serious risk of developing a severe disease or illness from COVID, you should take extra precautions," said Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

Crowds on social media fumed over the “hypocritical” decision to throw what they deemed might potentially become a “superspreader” event.

