Real Talk: Trump, Obama Offered $5 Million For A ‘Healing’ Joint Podcast Interview

The previous Republican president, Donald Trump, won the 2016 elections, succeeding two-term Democratic US President Barack Obama. Trump’s single term was marked with high levels of tension as relations between the two political poles were described by many as being similar to relations between the super powers during the Cold War.

Journalist and founder of the 'Valuetainment' YouTube channel, Patrick Bet-David, announced that he has raised five million dollars to pay two former US presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, to participate in his podcast. According to Bet-David, the idea is to prompt a conversation that would 'heal' America, regardless of the fact that the two former leaders are on opposite ends of the political spectrum and “can’t stand each other.”

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Bet-David referred to his business experience to describe how useful it was to bring people together who “couldn’t stand each other and disagree.”

He noted that bringing two leading global figures together for an honest conversation would contribute to reducing the division that has increased recently in the US.

“The longer we wait to put them in a room together, the problem gets bigger, bigger and bigger,” Bet-David suggested. "I feel it is the right time to bring two of the most influential people in the world together."

Bet-David announced that the podcast would be a completely new format of debate that would last as much as three hours, where interviewees wouldn’t be interrupted or put in short time frames so to give “real, in-depth” answers.

“It would be First hour I would be asking questions, second hour would be whatever the audience has questions to go through with the last hour just them talking to each other,” he said.

According to Bet-David, Obama and Trump would receive 2.5 million each if they agree to participate in the interview. In a Friday tweet he said that he had the money.