Register
18:42 GMT01 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants from Venezuela await transportation to a U.S. border patrol facility after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., May 11, 2021

    Biden's Wrestling With Texas Governor Over Immigration 'Blatantly Absurd', Investigative Journo Says

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083077292_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_e95b17b970286a7e341d90461e0f4c57.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108011083503149-bidens-wrestling-with-texas-governor-over-immigration-blatantly-absurd-investigative-journo-says/

    The US Department of Justice tried to challenge the Texas governor's order that seeks to prevent the transportation (and potential release) of detained immigrants who are infected with COVID-19. Governor Abbott slammed the administration for failing to uphold federal immigration laws and endangering Americans.

    The Biden administration has further intensified its fight with state governments over contradicting approaches to the immigration crisis, filing a lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Washington specifically wants to nullify his Executive Order GA-37, which, as the Biden administration argues, is harmful and unconstitutional.

    The order in question severely limits federal authorities' ability to transport and release illegal migrants in Texas, especially through the use of federally-contracted "non-governmental partners". However, Abbott is defending the decision as having Texans' best interests in mind in terms of protecting them against migrants spreading coronavirus. Political commentators and journalists suggest that Abbott's executive order was indeed necessary in light of the current administration's policies.

    Fighting State Governors Instead of Upholding Federal Laws

    The shift in US immigration policy brought about by President Joe Biden was apparent on his first day in office, when he rescinded or halted most of Donald Trump's executive orders and initiatives related to immigration. So, it's no wonder (despite how POTUS played it in one of his press conferences) that many of the migrants rushed to the US-Mexico border when Biden took the Oval Office.

    According to some estimates, as many as two million migrants, mostly from Central American countries, have already crossed the border illegally in 2021 – as a direct result of Biden's Open Borders” policy, Alexandra Datig, a political commentator and publisher of Front Page Index, says.

    "Just to offer some perspective, that number represents half of the legal residents in the city of Los Angeles, the second largest city in the US," Datig adds.

    Still, the White House seems untroubled by these numbers, which some commentators say represent a record high. While Biden speaks of resolving the root cause of immigration by making life better in the migrants' countries of origin, his appointee in the matters of the immigration crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris, had been avoiding going to the border for months unlike some Republican lawmakers, who slammed the administration for failing to handle the situation.

    In the latest turn of events, Biden's DoJ is suing Abbott, one of the country's most outspoken Republican governors, for standing up to Washington's approach and dealing with what he perceives as a threat to his state. This situation is blatantly absurd, a former candidate for the US Senate, and an investigative journalist, Mark Dankof says, questioning the White House's ability to evaluate the situation at the border, where detention facilities are overcrowded with potential COVID carriers.

    "Biden’s DOJ is being disingenuous in its analysis of the situation with migrants at the Texas-Mexico border and the subsequent release of illegals into both Texas and elsewhere," Dankof says.

    The former Senate hopeful suggests that Biden and his team should focus on upholding the country's immigration laws rather than suing Texas for allegedly going against the constitution in a declared attempt to protect its residents from coronavirus. The US has "border law enforcement that is no law enforcement in any sense of the word" right now, Dankof notes, adding that Biden and the Democrats' immigration policy looks more like "a wholesale amnesty for illegals".

    Democrats' Plan for Amnesty and Citizenship?

    By signing Executive Order GA-37, Abbott has taken charge of his state amid what he sees as an "unmitigated, out of control rise in illegal border crossings", political commentator Alexandra Datig says. The move was a direct result of Biden's "failing" immigration policy, she adds. Abbott himself did not hide his frustration with how the administration has been dealing with the influx of illegal border-crossers.

    "It is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border. The current crisis at our southern border, including the overcrowding of immigration facilities and the devastating spread of COVID-19 that the influx of non-citizens is causing, is entirely the creation of the Biden Administration and its failed immigration policies," Abbott said in his official response to the DoJ's demand to rescind Order 37.

    The "Catch and Release" policy of the federal authorities is only part of the problem – the Democrats reportedly seek to give amnesty along with citizenship to millions of illegal aliens, Mark Dankof says. These changes are reportedly being pushed forward as a part of the so-called "Infrastructure Package" – Biden and the Democratic Party's megaproject, partially opposed by Republicans.

    Migrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. July 15, 2021
    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    US Border Patrol Council Agents Releasing COVID-Positive Migrants Into America 'Day in, Day Out'

    However, the GOP still has enough leverage to stop this initiative in its tracks. While the Republicans are negotiating a smaller part of Biden's infrastructure reform with the Democrats, they have so far completely rejected the bigger one, which contains large government spending allocations and tax hikes, and reportedly pardons for illegal immigrants. With blocking 50 votes in the split Senate, they have the capability to filibuster the bill, if they deem it dangerous. The Democrats, in turn, are seeking ways around the filibuster, while Biden is insisting on negotiating an agreement with the GOP that would bring them on board with the infrastructure reform.

    Related:

    HHS Whistleblowers Claim They Were Told to Hide Real COVID Situation Among Migrant Minors in Texas
    US DoJ Files Lawsuit to Block Texas Order Restricting Undocumented Migrant Travel in State
    Biden Administration Resumes Expedited Removal of Central American Illegal Migrants
    US Border Patrol Council Agents Releasing COVID-Positive Migrants Into America 'Day in, Day Out'
    Texas National Guard to Begin Arresting Illegal Migrants on Southern Border
    Tags:
    Texas, US, Joe Biden, Immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Faster, Higher, Stronger - and Funny: Most Hilarious Photos From Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse