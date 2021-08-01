Videos: Five Injured as French Quarter Crowds Flee Shooting in New Orleans

Five people have been wounded after a reported mass shooting occurred at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue in the heart of the French Quarter in New Orleans. A video posted online shows crowds of people gathered near the entrances of bars and cafes before they start running for their lives after the first shots are fired.
Another clip posted on social media shows a person lying on the ground and a police officer leaning towards him.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Multiple people shot on historic Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana#NewOrleans l #LA— Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) August 1, 2021
Callers report several people down following a shootout in a crowd on Bourbon Street, which is famous for its many bars and strip clubs.
More details as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/inEZEgnV0y
There has been no information as to whether the people who were wounded were shot, or injured while fleeing the sound of gunfire. LaToya Cantrell, the city’s mayor, visited the scene of the shooting together with the head of the local police department. The two, however, did no speak to the press. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
According to Time magazine, the most common definition of 'mass shooting' in the US media is "a single incident in which four or more people are shot or killed".
All comments
Show new comments (0)