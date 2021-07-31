Register
02:13 GMT31 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An oil tanker waits in line in the ocean outside the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021

    US Court Ordered to Confiscate Tanker That Was Illegally Supplying North Korea With Oil

    © REUTERS / LUCY NICHOLSON
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    3113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083495773_0:320:3069:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_49f43769d5c98a5ff032af751c712cff.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107311083495689-us-court-ordered-to-confiscate-tanker-that-was-illegally-supplying-north-korea-with-oil/

    With international pressure on Pyongyang surging significantly after the latest nuclear tests in 2017, the UN Security Council has restricted oil exports to North Korea, imposing caps on annual imports and requirements for exporters to report their shipments. In addition, any loading of oil onto a North Korean tanker violates UN resolutions.

    New York Federal Court has ruled to confiscate the oil tanker Courageous, reportedly used for illicit petroleum shipment through shore- and ship-to-ship transfers aimed to provide North Korea with oil products, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

    As court documents read, the scheme that included the purchase of the vessel and financial operations, made in dollars and via American banks, aimed to circumvent sanctions imposed on North Korea and have violated US law and UN Security Council resolutions.

    The alleged owner and operator of the tanker, Singaporean national Kwek Kee Seng, is at large and is expected to be charged for "conspiracy to evade economic sanctions on the DPRK and money laundering conspiracy."

    “The DPRK and individuals or entities that the Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has determined are involved in the facilitation of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction are prohibited from engaging in transactions with US persons or using the US financial system,” the statement reads.

    Courageous, which was said to have been purchased “through front companies,” did not provide necessary data regarding its location between August and December of 2019. During this period the tanker was said to have transferred over $1.5 million worth of oil for North Korea. Courageous has been loading the oil onto the North Korean ship, Saebyol.

    A newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile, which KCNA reports is launched on March 25, 2021, is pictured in this photo released March 26, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    A newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile, which KCNA reports is launched on March 25, 2021, is pictured in this photo released March 26, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang, North Korea

    To hide the illicit shipments, Kwek reportedly was “operating a series of shell companies, lying to international shipping authorities” and “falsely identifying Courageous as another ship.”

    “In furtherance of the scheme, Kwek and his co-conspirators arranged for a variety of payments denominated in US dollars that were processed through US-based correspondent accounts to purchase oil,” the department said.

    The tanker was detained in March 2020 by Cambodian authorities prior to when the Southern District Court of New York filed a civil forfeiture complaint against the owners of the vessel.

    North Korea has been under severe economic and political sanctions aimed to restrict the country's nuclear activity and exert pressure on Pyongyang to denuclearize. International restrictions on trade and other crucial industries have deepened, covering, among other things, the country’s oil supplies. The sanctions, imposed by the UN Security Council, stipulate that oil suppliers trading with North Korea inform the UN about the shipments.

    Related:

    South Korea, Vatican Mulling Logistics of Pope Francis' Possible North Korea Trip
    South, North Korea Restore Cross-Border Communication
    'Turn Hurdles Into Victories': Kim Jong-un Compares Current Situation in North Korea to Korean War
    Tags:
    North korea, north korea sanctions, oil supplies, oil tanker
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse