Video: Man Arrested After Jumping Over Fence Outside White House

The US Secret Service arrested an individual who jumped over a temporary fence near the White House, Fox News reported on Friday. The incident took place around 11:27 am on the south side of Lafayette Park.
A tweeted video shows a young man in a pink t-shirt running between rows of metallic barriers. He successfully avoided two two agents and jumped over the barrier, continuing the race inside the park.
The troublemaker was eventually surrounded by three agents some seconds later and knocked down.
Man just jumped outer perimeter fence at White House and was subsequently chased by Secret Service agents before being tackled and detained. Randomly happened just as I was walking in to work. pic.twitter.com/e96lmbx5nn— Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 30, 2021
The agency has noted in a statement that it wasn’t the first time that the offender had crossed the barrier. Initially he “was immediately stopped by Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel and was interviewed and released.”
“A short time later, the individual again crossed the temporary perimeter on the south side of Lafayette Park and was arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division personnel," the US Secret Service said in a statement. "The individual never gained entry to any Secret Service secure area. No protective movements were impacted."
The name of the man was not revealed by the Secret Service, “as a matter of practice.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)