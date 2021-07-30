Ex-CIA Officer Accused of Espionage For China Claims Memory Issues

Ex-CIA officer Alexander Yuk Ching Ma has asked for a mental competency evaluation after telling his attorney that he believes he is suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, the Associated Press reported, citing court documents.
Birney Bervar, his court-appointed lawyer, said that he felt compelled to file a motion with a request for a mental competency evaluation after meeting his client.
"Ma said he just can't remember things and that he believes it impairs his ability to assist properly in his defense,'' the motion said, cited by The AP.
The filing revealed that Ma's older brother, who is alleged to be his co-conspirator in spying for China, is completely disabled by the disease. Prosecutors did not charge the brother due to his incapacity.
Ma, who worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, is charged with a "conspiracy to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government", in this case, the People's Republic of China (PRC).
According to prosecutors, Ma confirmed his actions during a meeting with an undercover FBI agent who pretended to be a Beijing intelligence official, with Ma reportedly accepting $2,000 in cash for the information. Ma was arrested in August 2020 and a hearing is scheduled for 12 August. If found guilty, the ex CIA officer could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
