Residents in Missouri Getting Vaccinated in Secret to Avoid Criticism, Report Says

Some people in Missouri receive their COVID vaccine secretly, fearing backlash from loved ones or those at work, according to a Thursday CNN report.

"They've had some experience that's sort of changed their mind from the viewpoint of those in their family, those in their friendship circles or their work circles. And they came to their own decision that they wanted to get a vaccine", Dr Priscilla Frase, a chief medical information officer at Ozarks Healthcare in Missouri's West Plains, told CNN.

According to Frase, people "made their own research", but despite having the opportunity to "make the decision themselves" they chose to conceal their move to become inoculated because "they didn't want to have to deal with the peer pressure or the outbursts from other people about them".

Frase also revealed that colleagues told her about people coming to receive a vaccine trying to "disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine'".

According to her, the hospital tries to honour such requests.

"Anything we can do to get people in a place that they're comfortable receiving the vaccine", Frase said. "It's not a large number, but every single person that we can reach who wants to get vaccinated and we can provide that for them, that's a win. And we take every win that we can get".

The doctor's revelations, according to CNN, highlight the polarisation in US society over whether to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released earlier in July, only 8% of those unvaccinated at the beginning of the year have received a vaccine, adding that most people who made firm decisions one way or another have not changed their stance.

CDC data says that Missouri has 41% of its population inoculated, the 13th lowest result among the 50 American states.