Watch: Dangerous Storms Move East, Kicking Up Tornado Warnings in Several US States

The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday that Wisconsin and other Midwest US states could be subject to severe weather, including high, hurricane-force winds that can bring about tornadoes, and potentially a derecho - a widespread, long-lived, straight-line wind storm that is often associated with mesoscale convective systems.

Tornado reports, warnings and watches were issued in several states throughout Thursday afternoon, as powerful and potentially dangerous thunderstorms traveled from the Midwest to the East Coast of the US.

At least four tornadoes of varying strength touched down in Wisconsin, with substantial damage in the counties of Waukesha, Jefferson and Fond du Lac, according to survey crews with the NWS.

Several Wisconsin communities are cleaning up today, after tornado-producing severe storms swept across the state Wednesday night and early this morning. These photos are from Jefferson County, where an EF-1 tornado touched down near Concord. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nQMpwsdHuZ — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) July 29, 2021

One of the most intense tornado touched down around 1:15 a.m. local time, in the vicinity of Jefferson County. The tornado, estimated to be between 86-110 miles per hour, caused damage near Concord.

Thursday's storms are associated with the same weather system that brought hail, isolated tornadoes and other dangerous conditions that prompted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) to declare a state of emergency on Thursday.

Here is the view from the drone last night near Cumberland, WI as the severe weather event kicked off. Intense lightning, winds and tornado warnings were spawned by these storms. Overall the system underperformed in Wisconsin thankfully. #wiwx @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/u30TcS3yqF — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) July 29, 2021

"Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage," Evers said. "I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need."

As the system traveled, at least two tornadoes popped up in Ohio's Jefferson County and Harrison County, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) storm report.

Pennsylvania residents also spotted a number of tornadoes on Thursday, with one forming just north of Ohio.

A tornado watch has been active since this afternoon for several Mid-Atlantic states, including the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland. However, most of the Washington, DC-metropolitan area does not have an active tornado warning or watch.

Storms are expected to continue throughout Thursday night, as the cool front pushes southward, according to Accuweather.