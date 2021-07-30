Watch: Dangerous Storms Move East, Kicking Up Tornado Warnings in Several US States

Tornado reports, warnings and watches were issued in several states throughout Thursday afternoon, as powerful and potentially dangerous thunderstorms traveled from the Midwest to the East Coast of the US.
At least four tornadoes of varying strength touched down in Wisconsin, with substantial damage in the counties of Waukesha, Jefferson and Fond du Lac, according to survey crews with the NWS.
Several Wisconsin communities are cleaning up today, after tornado-producing severe storms swept across the state Wednesday night and early this morning. These photos are from Jefferson County, where an EF-1 tornado touched down near Concord. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nQMpwsdHuZ— ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) July 29, 2021
One of the most intense tornado touched down around 1:15 a.m. local time, in the vicinity of Jefferson County. The tornado, estimated to be between 86-110 miles per hour, caused damage near Concord.
Thursday's storms are associated with the same weather system that brought hail, isolated tornadoes and other dangerous conditions that prompted Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) to declare a state of emergency on Thursday.
Here is the view from the drone last night near Cumberland, WI as the severe weather event kicked off. Intense lightning, winds and tornado warnings were spawned by these storms. Overall the system underperformed in Wisconsin thankfully. #wiwx @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/u30TcS3yqF— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) July 29, 2021
"Last night's storms affected communities from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan, leaving many regions with widespread damage," Evers said. "I'm declaring a State of Emergency this morning to ensure state resources are available as we work together to get communities the support and help they need."
As the system traveled, at least two tornadoes popped up in Ohio's Jefferson County and Harrison County, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) storm report.
TORNADO TOUCHDOWN SOUTH OF MACKSBURG, OHIO! #ohwx @NWSCharlestonWV pic.twitter.com/Bwr7Rcp8Dh— Norman Smith (@Norman_Wx) July 29, 2021
Pennsylvania residents also spotted a number of tornadoes on Thursday, with one forming just north of Ohio.
New Video: #tornado warned storm around 5 pm ET today, north of Wheeling #ohio @NWSPittsburgh #OHwx Video: Nikita Hoffman pic.twitter.com/Ub0vyIleKZ— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 29, 2021
A tornado watch has been active since this afternoon for several Mid-Atlantic states, including the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland. However, most of the Washington, DC-metropolitan area does not have an active tornado warning or watch.
Just south of the #TORNADO in #maryland in Savage pic.twitter.com/favVHHKAcO— lala, the genetic mutant (@robotswonthelp) July 29, 2021
Storms are expected to continue throughout Thursday night, as the cool front pushes southward, according to Accuweather.
All comments
Show new comments (0)