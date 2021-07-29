Register
22:44 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions about the pace of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations during remarks at the White House in Washington

    Biden Directs Pentagon to Establish 'How and When' to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for US Troops

    © REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083488092_0:0:3184:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_8655b2dc37e02816790d6292c7d13e96.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107291083488155-biden-directs-pentagon-to-establish-how-and-when-to-mandate-covid-19-vaccines-for-us-troops-/

    Presently, the US Department of Defense administers more than a dozen different vaccines to American troops, including jabs for hepatitis (A and B), measles, smallpox and influenza. Though over 70% of US troops are fully vaccinated against COVID, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that a federal mandate for the vaccine is "under consideration."

    During a Thursday address to the public, Biden announced that the federal government would be pursuing a more targeted approach against COVID-19, as the contagious disease's Delta variant surges in the US.

    The US president, in conjunction with the new vaccine push, has ordered the Pentagon "to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military," according to a White House fact sheet. "This is particularly important because our troops serve in places throughout the world—many where vaccination rates are low and disease is prevalent." 

    Pentagon officials have previously expressed that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would have to fully approve the vaccine before the military could begin such a mandate.

    As of now, the COVID-19 vaccines in circulation in the US have only received emergency use authorization from the FDA.  

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandy Herrmann, assigned to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, receives the COVID-19 vaccination at Stayton Theater, at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. Herrmann was instructed to wait 15 minutes before driving or participate in vigorous physical activity after receiving the shot. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
    US Army/Pfc. Maxwell Bass
    U.S. Army Sgt. Brandy Herrmann, assigned to the 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, receives the COVID-19 vaccination at Stayton Theater, at Fort Bliss, Texas, Feb. 5, 2021. Herrmann was instructed to wait 15 minutes before driving or participate in vigorous physical activity after receiving the shot. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Maxwell Bass, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    The administration's release applauded the Department of Veteran Affairs for becoming the US' first federal agency to take the "common-sense step" to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for affiliated health care providers and personnel. 

    "Too many veterans have already lost their lives to this virus, and veterans and their families deserve nothing less than us doing everything we can to protect their health," the White House declared. 

    Additionally, more than 50 public health, health care and medical groups published a joint statement on Monday urging other health industry groups to implement company-wide mandates requiring employees get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.   

    "Because of highly contagious variants, including the Delta variant, and significant numbers of unvaccinated people, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are once again rising throughout the United States," wrote the groups, which included the American Medical Association, the National Pharmaceutical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

    Though Biden floated "consideration" of a federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines this week, the US president announced on Thursday that federal employees and contractors who have yet to be fully vaccinated must adhere to a number of measures. In addition to weekly  - or bi-weekly - tests for COVID, unvaccinated federal workers and contractors will also have to wear masks while working and avoid traveling.  

    As for those not working for Washington, Biden called on state and local governments to sweeten the pot by offering individuals $100 to get fully vaccinated. Resources for such campaigns may be derived from the American Rescue Plan, according to the US president.  

    Related:

    Biden Delivers Remarks on US Vaccination Campaign in Washington, DC
    US First Lady Jill Biden to Undergo Medical Procedure on Thursday
    Native Americans Bring Giant Totem Pole to Washington, Urge Biden to Protect Sacred Sites
    GOP Senators Threaten to Block Treasury Nominees Unless Biden Admin Reverses Nord Stream 2 Policy
    'Freudian Slip': Biden Confuses Trump With Obama in New Gaffe
    Tags:
    US Department of Defense (DoD), Vaccine, US, US troops, Pentagon, health, coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse