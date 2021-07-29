Register
22:44 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Boring Company has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that it says will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in mere minutes

    ‘He’s Awesome!’: Boring Company Drivers Given Script to Recite About Elon Musk

    © AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106623/41/1066234168_0:270:5184:3186_1200x675_80_0_0_bd0cd999cde73b1b85f7f26fafae8a90.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107291083487989-hes-awesome-boring-company-drivers-given-script-to-recite-about-elon-musk/

    The Boring Company was initially launched in 2016 as part of a subterranean tunnel-drilling solution to traffic congestion. Now, some five years later, the Elon Musk-headed company has finally managed to open its first fully functioning underground facility in none other than Sin City.

    Newly surfaced reports have detailed that the Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunneling venture, has instructed its employees to stick to the script when users of the underground transportation system inquire about the big man - Musk, of course.

    Obtained by TechCrunch, the “Ride Script” document provides a list of situations and potential responses that can be given to curious passengers during their ride on the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, which runs the length of 1.7 miles and currently only includes three stops.

    Although the document underscores that the sole goal of the driver is to “provide a safe ride for the passengers, not an entertaining ride,” it also acknowledges the inevitable and notes that some riders will simply want to “pepper you with questions.”

    In instances where curious passengers begin to inquire about the company’s billionaire founder, the script urges employees to “do your best to shut down such conversation” at first before opting to recite any of the suggested responses.

    “Public fascination with our founder is inevitable and may dominate the conversation,” the document notes. “If passengers continue to force the topic, politely say, ‘I’m sorry, but I really can’t comment’ and change the subject.”

    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020.

    And if that still doesn’t work, fear not, there are some allowed responses.

    If asked to describe how Musk is as a person, one can say: “He’s awesome! Inspiring / motivating / etc,” whereas if one inquiring mind asks about what it's like working for the tech entrepreneur, they can go with: “Yup, he’s a great leader! He motivates us to do great work.”

    In the event that an individual asks about how involved he is with the project, employees can respond by stating that “he’s very involved and supportive.” Or when Musk’s Twitter comments come up in conversation, the script suggests bobbing and weaving away, telling the passenger that “Elon is a public figure. We’re just here to provide an awesome transportation experience!”

    If the employee needs a quick get-away response to negative publicity that has surrounded Musk, they’re urged to respond with “I haven’t seen that article, but that hasn’t been my experience.”

    However, aside from Musk-related inquiries, the script also contains possible responses about how long the addressed driver has been either working with the company or manning the system.

    Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk 's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach. Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion.
    Mayor Dean Trantalis/The Boring Company
    "Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk 's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach. Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion."
    On the more cheery side, Boring officials offered the response: “Long enough to know these tunnels pretty well!” 

    “Passengers will not feel safe if they think you’ve only been driving for a week (even though that could mean hundreds of rides),” the document explains. “Accordingly, do not share how long you’ve been employed here, but instead, find a way to evade the question or shift the focus.”

    Also, forget about detailing any crashes that the system may have had; instead, direct the inquirer to the company.

    The latest development came as the Boring Company intends to stretch its underground system to encompass much of downtown Las Vegas, an endeavor that could see as many as 40 stations along the track. In fact, earlier this month, it was announced that the firm could have new projects in Florida.

    Related:

    Musk Wants to Exempt Boring Company From US Tariffs Targeting China
    Elon Musk’s Boring Company Completes Its First Tunnel in LA (VIDEO)
    Boring Company to the Rescue? Elon Musk Offers a Solution to Miami's Current Problems
    'Las Olas Loop': Fort Lauderdale Accepts Underground Transit Project With Musk's The Boring Company
    Tags:
    manuscript, Elon Musk, The Boring Company
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse