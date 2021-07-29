‘He’s Awesome!’: Boring Company Drivers Given Script to Recite About Elon Musk

The Boring Company was initially launched in 2016 as part of a subterranean tunnel-drilling solution to traffic congestion. Now, some five years later, the Elon Musk-headed company has finally managed to open its first fully functioning underground facility in none other than Sin City.

Newly surfaced reports have detailed that the Boring Company, Elon Musk’s tunneling venture, has instructed its employees to stick to the script when users of the underground transportation system inquire about the big man - Musk, of course.

Obtained by TechCrunch, the “Ride Script” document provides a list of situations and potential responses that can be given to curious passengers during their ride on the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, which runs the length of 1.7 miles and currently only includes three stops.

Although the document underscores that the sole goal of the driver is to “provide a safe ride for the passengers, not an entertaining ride,” it also acknowledges the inevitable and notes that some riders will simply want to “pepper you with questions.”

In instances where curious passengers begin to inquire about the company’s billionaire founder, the script urges employees to “do your best to shut down such conversation” at first before opting to recite any of the suggested responses.

“Public fascination with our founder is inevitable and may dominate the conversation,” the document notes. “If passengers continue to force the topic, politely say, ‘I’m sorry, but I really can’t comment’ and change the subject.”

© REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020.

And if that still doesn’t work, fear not, there are some allowed responses.

If asked to describe how Musk is as a person, one can say: “He’s awesome! Inspiring / motivating / etc,” whereas if one inquiring mind asks about what it's like working for the tech entrepreneur, they can go with: “Yup, he’s a great leader! He motivates us to do great work.”

In the event that an individual asks about how involved he is with the project, employees can respond by stating that “he’s very involved and supportive.” Or when Musk’s Twitter comments come up in conversation, the script suggests bobbing and weaving away, telling the passenger that “Elon is a public figure. We’re just here to provide an awesome transportation experience!”

If the employee needs a quick get-away response to negative publicity that has surrounded Musk, they’re urged to respond with “I haven’t seen that article, but that hasn’t been my experience.”

However, aside from Musk-related inquiries, the script also contains possible responses about how long the addressed driver has been either working with the company or manning the system.

Mayor Dean Trantalis/The Boring Company "Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk 's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach. Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion."

On the more cheery side, Boring officials offered the response: “Long enough to know these tunnels pretty well!”

“Passengers will not feel safe if they think you’ve only been driving for a week (even though that could mean hundreds of rides),” the document explains. “Accordingly, do not share how long you’ve been employed here, but instead, find a way to evade the question or shift the focus.”

Also, forget about detailing any crashes that the system may have had; instead, direct the inquirer to the company.

The latest development came as the Boring Company intends to stretch its underground system to encompass much of downtown Las Vegas, an endeavor that could see as many as 40 stations along the track. In fact, earlier this month, it was announced that the firm could have new projects in Florida.