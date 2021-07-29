US First Lady Jill Biden to Undergo Medical Procedure on Thursday, White House Says

The White House revealed on Thursday that FLOTUS Jill Biden is going to undergo a medical procedure at Walter Reed Military Medical Center to remove an object that got in her foot last weekend during a trip to Hawaii.
"Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the First Lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her foot", said Michael LaRosa, the First Lady's press secretary. "She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed Military Medical Center to remove the object. The President will join her."
Jill Biden visited Hawaii on her way back from Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.
In particular, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu, urging those who have not yet got their vaccine shots to do so, and joining military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu.
