Register
19:33 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)

    Native Americans Bring Giant Totem Pole to Washington, Urge Biden to Protect Sacred Sites

    © AFP 2021 / Nicholas KAMM
    US
    Get short URL
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107291083487312-native-americans-bring-giant-totem-pole-to-washington-urge-biden-to-protect-sacred-sites/

    WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Native American tribes from across the US brought a 25-foot totem pole to the nation's capital and urged the Biden administration to take action to protect sacred sites, Native Organizers Alliance Director Judith LeBlanc told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "The Red Road to DC totem journey has brought together over 17 tribal nations who have been struggling and organizing and praying since the beginning of time to protect their sacred places," LeBlanc said. "Why we brought these 17 nations together is that we need urgent action by the federal government, we need policies that - because each sacred site is very different - we need policies that will protect all of the sacred sites."

    The totem pole, crafted by the Lummi Nation’s House of Tears Carvers earlier this summer, will stand in front of the National Museum of the American Indian until the end of July. The President of The National Congress of American Indians, Fawn Sharp, as well as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland participated in a welcome ceremony for the totem pole.

    Many Native sacred sites across the US are under threat of being destroyed by resource extraction and industrial development initiatives if the federal government does not intervene.

    LeBlanc said that they have collected over 75,000 signatures over the last two weeks for a petition supporting the right of Native American organizations to be at the decision-making table.

    "We believe that the best way to solve the problems that we face in this country and in Indian country, our territories, is... with us sitting at the decision table and we are part of decision making, not waiting for the federal government to make a decision after consulting us," she said.

    Each sacred site, Le Blanc added, is in a different stage of negotiations or in legal fights or are just being totally ignored.

    "For each sacred site it is a separate solution," LeBlanc said. "We want an immediate action."

    LeBlanc added that the Biden administration has been on a "good path" when it comes to protecting the sites, although they are still encouraging them to remember their "ancestral responsibilities" to upholding the right to freedom of religion by continuing to take action to preserve them.

    Tags:
    Washington DC, Joe Biden, Native Americans, United States, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse