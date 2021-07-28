Trump Blasts Senate Republicans for ‘Terrible’ Infrastructure Deal

Earlier in the day, a bipartisan group of senators, including Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema agreed on a $987 billion dollar package, which includes some $550 billion in new federal spending.
"Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on 'infrastructure'… This will be a victory for the Biden Administration and Democrats, and will be heavily used in the 2022 election. It is a loser for the USA, a terrible deal, and makes the Republicans look weak, foolish, and dumb," Trump said on Wednesday.
Trump took particular aim at Republican Senator Mitt Romney, calling the latter a "super RINO" - a popular acronym for Republican In Name Only - a term used by some to describe Republicans who are perceived to legislate in a similar way to Democrats.
Despite not holding any office, Trump reportedly continues to wield significant influence over the Republican Party, threatening GOP lawmakers with his opposition at primary elections should they go through with the so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) deal.
The BIF, whose price tag would reach $1.2 trillion if extended for eight years, includes some $40 billion on bridge repair and rehabilitation, while $17.5 billion will be invested in projects that are either too large or too complex for traditional funding programs. Also, about $39 billion will be invested to modernize transit and to improve accessibility for the elderly and for people with disabilities. Some $73 billion will be devoted to clean drinking water and $21 billion will go to environmental remediation in the nation.
