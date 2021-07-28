Biden Condemns Anti-Semitism as Swastika Found in US State Department Building

US President Joe Biden has condemned anti-Semitism following the discovery of a swastika carved into an elevator in the State Department building.
According to The Hill, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said that the swastika was discovered on Monday evening.
"Let me be clear: anti-Semitism has no place in the State Department, in my Administration, or anywhere in the world," Biden tweeted. "It’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbour and stand up to bigotry wherever we find it."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said that the swastika has already been removed and that this situation will be investigated by diplomatic security, according to CNN.
