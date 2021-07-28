‘Good Enough’: Michelle Obama Tweets Supporting Words For Simone Biles

The former first lady of the US, Michelle Obama, expressed her support for American gymnast Simone Biles, who earlier withdrew from team competition on Tuesday.
In her Twitter, Obama wrote that she is proud of Biles, and congratulating the gymnastics team with the silver medal.
“Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. Simone Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you,” she wrote.
Biles withdrew from competition after making a mistake in the vault. According to her, she didn’t want to put at risk the team medal. The athlete later revealed that she was not mentally right for the competition, saying that she has to focus on her “mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”
The American team won a silver medal in the team all-around event. Athletes from Russia won the golden medal. At the end of the competition day, the Russian team retained the fourth line in the overall medal standings. Team USA ranks second, with Japan in the lead.
