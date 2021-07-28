At Least Two Dead After 'Chemical Incident' at LyondellBasell Chemical Plant in Texas

At least two people have died in a chemical incident that took place at a LyondellBasell facility in La Porte, Texas, on Tuesday, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said, without specifying how many people were injured.
Officials responded to the incident in the 1500 block of Miller Cut Off at around 7:30 p.m., local time. No protective actions are recommended to the public, and the Fire Marshall's Office said that the leak has been "isolated".
According to reports, citing LyondellBasell statement, at least 4 people were injured in the incident, having suffered burns and transported to hospitals in an unknown condition.
La Porte EMS has confirmed two deaths as a result of the incident.— @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 28, 2021
Local media reported, citing officials, that "the facility experienced an acetic acid leak, which is a simple monocarboxylic acid containing two carbons".
"Air monitoring demonstrated no levels of concern for the community. The safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority.” LyondellBasell statement said, cited by Click 2 Houston.
The cause of the incident remains unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
