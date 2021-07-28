One Dead, One Injured in Shooting at California Screening of 'Forever Purge'

One adult was shot and killed and another received major injuries at a California screening of the dystopian horror movie “The Forever Purge”, the Corona Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a Regal Cinema, located nearly 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. An 18-year-old girl reportedly died instantly and a 19-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds. The victim's “identification is being held pending notification to the next of kin,” the police said.
A suspect fled the scene and has reportedly not yet been apprehended. No weapon was found at the site. Police are investigating the incident.
“We don’t know what exactly happened in there,” spokesman Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA. “We’re still taking a step-by-step process, going through every seat, going through every part of that movie theater to find any kind of evidence we have, and also asking for the public’s help at the same time.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)