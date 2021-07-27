Register
16:52 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot captures an unidentified individual who participated in the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol. The individual is wanted by federal authorities fo assaulting law enforcement officials.

    US Capitol Police Describe 'Horrific' Violence in First Hearing on January 6 Riot

    Screenshot/FBI
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082385812_0:2:1916:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_a5811d05c130ff61c0e5ef7bc8341b89.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107271083472319-us-capitol-police-describe-horrific-violence-in-first-hearing-on-january-6-riot/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Capitol police on Tuesday described the events on 6 January as "horrific" during the first hearing of the House select committee formed to investigate the incident.

    Four officers - US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, officer Harry Dunn and Washington, DC Metropolitan Police officers Daniel Hodges and Michael Fanone - shared their stories with the select committee.

    Gonell, who was the first to speak, said he did not recognize his fellow citizens on 6 January. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Gonell recounted his experience of serving in Iraq but said what he saw on 6 January was nothing compared to his experience in Iraq.

    "In Iraq, it was a war zone, but I was not prepared for what I saw on January 6," he said.

    Gonell recalled that the protesters sprayed the lawmakers’ officers and called the officers to join. He described the scene at the Capitol as a "medieval battlefield."

    "After order finally had been restored at the Capitol and after many exhausting hours, I arrived home at nearly 4 a.m. on January 7. I had to push away my wife from hugging me because of all the chemicals that covered my body," Gonell said with tears in his eyes.

    Fanone, who spoke second, recalled seeing his colleagues shouting, some bleeding and being fatigued in the chaos.

    "The mob began to beat me with fists and metal objects... I heard someone shouting 'Kill him with his own gun'," he said, adding that he was tased and beaten.

    Fanone recalled that he was thinking of his four daughters at that time and pleaded to the protesters not to kill him.

    Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters, with one wielding a Confederate battle flag that reads Come and Take It, during clashes with Capitol police
    Shannon Stapleton
    US House Republican Leader Calls Probe of Capitol Riot 'Sham' Ahead of First Hearing

    He said he later went to a hospital to treat his injuries where he learned that he had suffered a heart attack.

    Hodges was the third officer to testify and recalled that he doubted from the very beginning the gathered crowd came just to protest.

    "A woman called us stormtroopers... They shouted that we were in 'the wrong team'," he said.

    Dunn, an African American, recalled that he was subjected to racial abuse by the protesters.

    "They shouted: 'President Trump invited us here, Biden is not our president,' but I said: 'I voted for Biden."

    Dunn said after that initial exchange the rioters started saying racist slurs.

    On 6 January, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged 500 people for their participation in it.

    Tags:
    violence, police, riot, US Capitol, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse