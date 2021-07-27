Register
13:48 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protester holds a sign that reads Abolish Police during a Silent March against racial inequality and police brutality that was organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County, Friday, 12 June 2020, in Seattle

    How Critical Race Theory May Cost Democrats Left-Leaning & Independent Votes in 2022 Midterms

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/76/1079787631_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_5ad1a350e5fa8161ef3bddcd17cb8099.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107271083470609-how-critical-race-theory-may-cost-democrats-left-leaning--independent-votes-in-2022-midterms/

    Not only conservatives but also Democrat-leaning and moderate parents are sounding the alarm over critical race theory (CRT) studies at schools, Politico found, having interviewed school board members, political operatives and activists in six US states. How could this pan out for the Dems during the 2022 midterms?

    While the Biden administration and Democratic state authorities largely labelled the opposition to CRT as "conspiracy theories" propagated by Fox News and former President Donald Trump's loyalists, the latest study indicates that those Dems "appear to be underestimating parents’ anger," according to Politico.

    One parent, a California-based registered Democrat Elina Kaplan, has launched an email list, set up meetings with state legislators and recruited people to meet with their school boards in a bid to raise awareness about controversies surrounding the theory.

    "I firmly believe that if the vast majority of Californians and Americans knew about this, and about the content of this type of curriculum, this would not be happening," she told Politico.

    According to Kaplan, it would be wrong to assume that those who are against CRT in schools are "just against talking about racism".

    "We believe strongly in teaching [against] racism, in confronting racism," she stressed.

    A Democratic Party voter from Michigan has grown distressed after her daughter, a recent high school graduate, started advocating the idea of defunding police departments and insisting that rioters who ransacked stores during 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests were justified.

    "Based on everything I have seen in the last year, starting with COVID, I cannot continue [voting for Democratic candidates] in good faith," the parent told the media outlet.

    Speaking to Politico, Ian Prior, a former Trump Justice Department spokesperson, suggested that the Democratic Party is making a mistake by "dismissing [concerns about critical race theory]" since "it fires up people even more".

    According to The Hill, critical race theory "increasingly looks like it will play a major role in the 2022 midterm elections" as the GOP is seeking to retake the House and the Senate. The media outlet's interlocutor, Republican strategist Ford O’Connell, even predicted that CRT could contribute to a red wave in 2022 and help the GOP to "win back those suburbs that they might have lost in the 2020 election."
    Protests in Seattle against racism and police brutality in June 2020
    © Sputnik
    Protests in Seattle against racism and police brutality in June 2020

    Critical Race Theory Under Biden Administration

    CRT originated in the 1960s and 1970s and was based on the idea that race is not a natural and biologically grounded feature but a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of colour. In particular, the theory argues that US laws and legal institutions are "inherently racist" and function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and non-whites, most notably black people.

    The majority of American voters still aren’t aware of critical race theory, according to the Economist/YouGov June 2021 poll: just 35 percent of respondents have heard something about critical race theory and believe they have a good idea of its meaning. Of them 58 percent have unfavourable views of CRT and just 38 percent endorse the theory. Additionally, 55 percent of those who heard about CRT believe that teaching it in schools is bad for the United States.

    ​CRT has long been criticised by GOP voters, who complain that the theory is controversial, divisive and unpatriotic, with Republican lawmakers moving to ban the studies in K-12 schools in their states. Earlier, in September 2020, then-President Donald Trump prohibited the federal government and its contractors from instructing their employees to follow CRT tenets. However, his successor, Joe Biden, rescinded Trump's executive order restricting CRT training.

    U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 23, 2021

    On 19 April, the Biden administration proposed new priority criteria for a $5.3 million American History and Civics Education grant, listing the "1619 Project" and critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi's ideas as materials to be taught in K-12 schools.

    In response to the announcement, a group of 20 attorney generals urged the Biden administration to reconsider the educational proposals on 25 May. Eventually, US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced in mid-July that his department would allow local schools to determine on their own what is taught in American history and civics grant programmes.

    ​However, it does not mean that the fight of CRT antagonists is over: in early July, the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in the US representing 3 million public school employees in all 50 states, signalled that it would do whatever it takes to include critical race theory in K-12 curriculum across the country.

    Related:

    In Open Attack on Identity Politics, Macron Blames Critical Race Theory for France’s ‘Racialisation’
    How US Teachers Union-Backed Critical Race Theory Increasingly Becoming 'QAnon for the Left'
    Texas Senate Advances Anti-Critical Race Theory Bill Banning Lessons that KKK Was ‘Morally Wrong’
    Tags:
    midterm elections, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Democratic Party, critical race theory, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse