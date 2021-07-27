Register
09:07 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Billionaire Jeff Bezos, founder of ecommerce company Amazon.com Inc, rings a bell before boarding ahead of his scheduled flight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket near Van Horn, Texas, U.S. July 20, 2021 in a still image from video

    Jeff Bezos Offers to Fund $2Bn NASA Costs to Secure Moon Lander Contract For 'Blue Origin'

    © REUTERS / BLUE ORIGIN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083423555_0:14:2201:1252_1200x675_80_0_0_123ae27f423f290998f2fe942d53f30f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107271083469056-jeff-bezos-offers-to-fund-2bln-nasa-costs-to-secure-moon-lander-contract-for-blue-origin/

    In 2020 NASA gave three US companies - SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics - study contracts to design and develop the first commercial human landing systems (HLS) to send astronauts to the Moon as part of its Artemis program, eventually awarding the $2.9 billion contract to Elon Musk’s firm in April.

    Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos has offered to cover billions in National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) costs to persuade the US space agency to award his company Blue Origin a moon lander contract.

    Earlier in April, NASA awarded rival billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX the $2.9 billion contract for the Human Landing System programme that seeks to return astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024.

    In an effort to propel the company founded by the executive chairman of Amazon in 2000 back into the competition, Jeff Bezos said Blue Origin would waive all payments up to $2 billion from NASA in the current and next two government fiscal years.

    “This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments. This offer provides time for government appropriation actions to catch up,” said Bezos in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

    In line with the proposals, Blue Origin would fund its own pathfinder mission to low-Earth orbit, while in return seeking a fixed-priced contract from the government agency.

    Criticising the NASA decision to award SpaceX the contract, Bezos, who made a short journey into space on 20 July on Blue Origin's rocket-and-capsule New Shepard, wrote in the letter:

    “Instead of this single source approach, NASA should embrace its original strategy of competition. Without competition, a short time into the contract, NASA will find itself with limited options as it attempts to negotiate missed deadlines, design changes, and cost overruns.”

    Tussle for Lunar Lander Contract

    Last year, NASA selected three US companies for study contracts to design and develop human landing systems (HLS) for the agency’s Artemis programme, which seeks to land astronauts on the surface of the Moon by 2024 (for the first time since 1972) as part of its sustainable human exploration of Earth's largest natural satellite.

    The hand-picked companies were Blue Origin, Dynetics (a Leidos company) of Huntsville, Alabama, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. For the bid, Blue Origin had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and Draper.

    Eventually, NASA went with Musk’s company, citing budget concerns and lack of funding from Congress, arguing its case for selecting just one company. It had also plugged SpaceX's tested track record of orbital missions.
    Senior NASA official Kathy Lueders had referred to the contract decision as being "what's the best value to the government."

    SpaceX CRS-22 Liftoff
    © CC0
    SpaceX CRS-22 Liftoff

    The agency had touted SpaceX’s HLS Starship, designed to land on the Moon surface and based on Raptor engines, and the flight heritage of the Falcon and Dragon vehicles.

    On 26 April Blue Origin filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office, described the award of the contract to SpaceX as "flawed" in a statement to Insider. It added that NASA "moved the goalposts at the last minute" and negotiated a proposed price with SpaceX, but not with Blue Origin.

    Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket on the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas , U.S., July 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / JOE SKIPPER
    Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is launched with three crew members aboard a New Shepard rocket on the world's first unpiloted suborbital flight from Blue Origin's Launch Site 1 near Van Horn, Texas , U.S., July 20, 2021

    The GAO's decision is expected by early August.

    In response to the current letter by Jeff Bezos, a NASA spokesperson was cited by Reuters as saying the agency was aware of the offer, but declined to provide more details. There has not yet been a comment on the developments by a SpaceX spokesperson.

    Related:

    Not His 'Last Meal': Jeff Bezos Cracks a Joke Ahead of His Space Launch - Video
    Elon Musk Warns Earth is Facing Population Collapse, Says Mars Needs People
    Bezos' Space Wings Clipped After FAA Sets New Astronaut Standards on Blue Origin Launch Date
    Jeff Bezos Gets Mocked Online Over Thanking Amazon Employees for Funding His Space Trip
    Elon Musk Says Starship Could in Theory Return Hubble Telescope to Earth
    Tags:
    Dynetics, US Government Accountability Office (GAO), Bill Nelson, SpaceX, SpaceX, SpaceX, Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin, NASA, NASA, Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse