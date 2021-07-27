Register
06:04 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, 26 July 2021

    Watch Joe Biden Snap at NBC Reporter: 'You’re Such a Pain in My Neck'

    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1b/1083468298_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_0bc02a6df9b3d69a66e50f70cc4171d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107271083468408-watch-joe-biden-snap-at-nbc-reporter-youre-such-a-pain-in-my-neck/

    The US President greeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the White House on Monday. Following the talks, Biden took several questions from reporters about the prospects of relationship between America and Iraq – but some journalists demanded to know things far beyond the agenda.

    Joe Biden just couldn’t keep it together when an NBC journalist asked him about a newly announced vaccine mandate at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA): “You’re such a pain in my neck”, the president told veteran reporter Kelly O'Donnell.

    The exchange happened after Biden’s sit-down with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The president talked to journalists after the meeting, but as reporters started to leave the room, O'Donnell rushed to ask Biden about a new announcement from Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough that health care workers at his department will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

    “You are such a pain in the neck, but I'm going to answer your question because we've known each other so long,” Biden responded with a hint of a smile on his face.

    O'Donnell, who has worked as a White House correspondent during four administrations, didn’t seem offended though: “I take that as a compliment, Mr. President.”

    ​Biden responded with a chuckle. But then he moved on to confirm that the Department of Veterans’ Affairs will indeed soon require all health staffers at the facilities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, making it the first federal agency in the US to require all of its frontline workers to get inoculated. 

    The president, however, remained reluctant to say whether there will be more mandates for federal workers coming soon.

    US President Joe Biden greets Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021
    © REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
    US President Joe Biden greets Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021

    Biden’s picky exchange with O’Donnell was still much friendlier than the one he had with a CNN reporter at the end of the Geneva summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As Biden was about to leave the press conference that followed a much anticipated meeting between the two, he snapped at the journalist who asked him why the US president was “so confident” that his Russian counterpart “will change his behaviour”.

    “When did I say I was confident? […] I’m not confident of anything, I’m just stating a fact,” a visibly frustrated Biden told the reporter, and as she continued to press him on the issues of Russia’s alleged involvement in cyberattacks and “human right abuses” he told her: “If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business.”

    These snaps are quite unusual for Biden, who often gets lenient treatment from the American media unlike his predecessor Donald Trump – at least that’s what most of the former president’s supporters believe.

    Tags:
    NBC, White House, Iraq, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse