Register
06:03 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this 6 December 2012 photo provided by the US Department of Defense, soldiers assigned to 6th Engineer Battalion utilise snow shoes during Arctic Light Individual Training on the Bulldog Trail in sub-zero conditions at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. ALIT is the United States Army Alaska's Cold Weather Indoctrination program. It gives all soldiers, regardless of their job, the foundation to successfully work, train, and go to war in some of the harshest environments in the world.

    ‘One Loss by Suicide is Too Many’: Pentagon Concerned Over Rise in Cases Among Active-Duty US Troops

    © AP Photo / Justin Connaher
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/16/1082963747_0:0:3238:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_768d6bb8274c5879e178bfe29e645fb9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107271083468117-one-loss-by-suicide-is-too-many-pentagon-concerned-over-rise-in-cases-among-active-duty-us-troops/

    Last year, stressors typically challenging military personnel were augmented by the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, said the US Defense Department, adding it necessitated some changes in the mental health services offered.

    The US Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, has voiced concern regarding the surge in suicides among US troops.

    "I'm deeply concerned about the suicide rates, not only here but across the force. One loss by suicide is too many. While we're working hard on this problem, we have a lot more to do," he said during a press conference at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

    Austin spoke after a briefing from leaders about the spike in suicides among service members stationed in Alaska, where at least six soldiers have died by probable suicide since 30 December.

    The Department of Defense (DOD) chief underscored that addressing the issue necessitated reducing the “stigma” associated with seeking help for mental health issues.

    "Mental health is health, period," said Austin, according to whom the suicide issue ought to be handled with “compassion and professionalism”, as in the case of any other health issue.

    "So, if you're hurting, there are resources available. And I know that our leaders here are committed to making those resources even more accessible and available," Austin said.

    Active-Duty Stress Factors

    According to the Pentagon, stress factors typically associated with life in the military have been heightened by the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

    In 2020 the DOD expressed concern regarding the rate of suicide among active-duty service members over the last five years. According to the 2019 Annual DoD report, the overall rate of deaths by suicide soared from 20.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2015 to 25.9 in 2019.

    The rate had risen from a 2018 rate of 20.7 deaths per 100,000 to 21.5 per 100,000 in 2019 for the Navy.
    While the Army rates held steady at about 29.8 per 100,000 from 2018 to 2019, there was an increase registered among the Air Force, from a 2018 rate of 18.5 per 100,000 to 25.1 per 100,000 in 2019.

    In Alaska, where Austin spoke, US troops have to battle harsh weather conditions, geographic and social isolation, as well as the typical training and deployment trials. Furthermore, soldiers are reported to suffer from sleep disorders and issues of alcohol abuse.

    US Air Force Elmendorf
    © Photo : Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    US Air Force Elmendorf

    During an earlier visit to Alaska’s Fort Wainwright army base, Pentagon officials, including the army secretary, Ryan McCarthy, vowed significant changes aimed at boosting soldiers’ quality of life, such as improving barracks, dining and gym facilities. They also spoke of making “longer-term investments”.

    To tackle the issue of excessive alcohol consumption, in January, US military commanders ordered that sale hours be curbed on Alaskan air bases.

    “Several scientific studies reviewed by the National Institutes of Health have concluded that restricting the hours when alcohol may be sold is an effective strategy for reducing excessive alcohol consumption and related harms,” said joint base Elmendorf-Richardson in a Facebook post.

    Furthermore, army officials have underscored the need for improving mental health accessibility on bases. Thus, in February, a command team from a Hawaiian airbase visited Fort Wainwright after two incidents of suicide there to hold sessions for troops, allowing an opportunity for service members to openly discuss issues of mental health.

    Related:

    Pentagon Confirms Conducting Week's Second Airstrike Against Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia
    ‘My Goodness, the Skills It Takes!’: Pentagon Spokesman Swoons Over Air Force Refuelling Video
    Pentagon Has 23-Minute Video Showing Many Eerie Objects Moving in Strange Patterns, Insider Claims
    Pentagon Says Systems Produced By Da Jiang Innovations 'Pose Potential Threats' to National Security
    Tags:
    National Institutes of Health, US National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Institutes of Health (NIH), US Defense Department, Defense Department, Defense Department, suicides, suicide, suicide, Suicide, Lloyd Austin, US Pentagon, Pentagon, Pentagon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse