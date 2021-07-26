Register
19:28 GMT26 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Super-Transmissive Delta Variant Cited as Biden Admin Keeps Travel Restrictions in Place

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083466102_0:0:3500:1969_1200x675_80_0_0_d975eab42a6abd1b542bf725783c51cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107261083466195-super-transmissive-delta-variant-cited-as-biden-admin-keeps-travel-restrictions-in-place/

    On Monday, the US Department of Veterans Affairs became the first US federal agency to require all healthcare workers on its payroll to obtain COVID-19 vaccines. The move comes as vaccination rates in the US are leveling off as the country slowly approaches full vaccination for 50% of its population.

    The US has declined to lower COVID-19 travel restrictions for foreigners entering the country, citing the rise in infections with the delta variant of the virus, SARS-CoV-2. Even in the US, new cases are hitting their highest numbers since the country’s deadly winter climax.

    “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” a White House official told Reuters on Monday. “Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue to increase in the weeks ahead.”

    “The administration understands the importance of international travel and is united in wanting to reopen international travel in a safe and sustainable manner,” the official added. The airline, hotel and cruise ship industries have heavily lobbied for the restrictions to be relaxed.

    On July 23, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 64,317 new cases of COVID-19, more than six times the number of cases a month ago. Rochelle Walensky, the center’s director, recently noted that as much as 83% of new US infections are by the delta variant, which is significantly more infectious than the original SARS-CoV-2 and can even cause blunted infections in fully vaccinated people.

    In the US, however, new cases are sweeping through some of the country’s most unvaccinated regions, including Florida, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri, where many state governors have refused to put in place new social restrictions to limit the virus’ spread and even voiced open contempt for such initiatives, including vaccines, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis did recently.

    British microbiologist Sharon Peacock told Reuters on Monday, "The biggest risk to the world at the moment is simply Delta," which she called the "fittest and fastest variant yet."

    Around the world, restrictions are returning amid a spike in cases. 

    Israel on Monday banned non-travelers from Ben Gurion International Airport and brought back mask mandates and traveler quarantines weeks ago after it became apparent that the delta variant wouldn’t spare the country despite its high vaccination rate. In Kuwait, unvaccinated people are banned from some shops, and Kazakhstan, which on Monday recorded a record high number of cases, has limited the hours of businesses and closed public facilities such as swimming pools.

    However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced the relaxation of some COVID-19 safety measures after a 20% decline in cases from last week. Riots there earlier this month were amplified by economic desperation created by prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns, leaving unemployment higher than 50% in some parts of the country.

    The White House said Monday it was not considering a national-level mask mandate and was leaving it up to local governments to decide to do so.

    Scott Gottlieb, who was Food and Drug Administration commissioner from 2017 until 2019 under then-US President Donald Trump, told CBS on Sunday he believes that “there is more virus than we're picking up right now," noting that the CDC’s modeling of the new infection wave suggests it doesn’t have a great understanding of where this wave is headed.

    The latest projection for the next three weeks says there could be anywhere from 90,000 to 800,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US. That could mean either the wave is about to crest, or the last month’s worth of cases were only just the beginning.

    Gottlieb said CDC scientists "need to understand whether or not vaccinated people are developing subclinical and mild infections and whether or not they can spread the virus, because that's going to inform the kinds of decisions that they make."

    "It's a question I get a lot from vaccinating individuals is whether or not they can spread the infection," he added. "Again, we know that they were far less likely to spread the infection with the other variants. We don't know a lot about this Delta. This is a question that can be answered, and CDC should be looking at this."  

    Related:

    Live Updates: WHO's Tedros Says Delta COVID-19 Variant Is Set to Become World's Dominant Variant
    New COVID-19 Strain Detected in UK as Delta Variant Accounts for One in Ten New Cases
    Delta COVID Variant Reportedly Draws Biden's Attention, Resources Away From Other Priorities
    Tags:
    Biden Administration, Delta, restrictions, travel, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse