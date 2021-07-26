Register
26 July 2021
    U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) arrives for an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021

    'Pelosi Republicans': McCarthy Disses Cheney, Kinzinger Amid New Jan. 6 Committee Appointment

    US
    by
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107261083465969-pelosi-republicans-mccarthy-disses-cheney-kinzinger-amid-new-jan-6-committee-appointment/

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confirmed on Sunday that Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has been appointed to serve on the US House-approved select committee probing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building. This move comes days after Pelosi rejected two out of five GOP recommendations from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

    Though it appears the January 6 commission will move forward, the House Minority Leader did not appear to change the GOP stance on the matter when approached by reporters on Monday. 

    "Some Republicans have been saying ... that the GOP should play ball on this committee. You could get the three," a reporter asked in reference to Reps. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Troy Nehls (R-TX).

    All three lawmakers received Pelosi's approval for appointment, but they were ultimately held back by McCarthy, who demanded the House Speaker also appoint Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN). Pelosi has asserted that Jordan and Banks would endanger the probe's "integrity."

    McCarthy brushed the reporter's suggestion aside, arguing that Cheney and Kinzinger are the only House Republicans who would "play ball" in an effort for the commission to have a bipartisan quorum.

    "Who is that, Adam [Kinzinger] and Liz [Cheney]?" he floated. "Arent they kinda, like, Pelosi Republicans?" 

    Moments later, the House Minority Leader informed reporters that he has not decided whether the two anti-Trump Republicans will be punished for joining the select committee amid the House GOP's boycott of the group.

    Word of McCarthy's latest dig traveled fast to Cheney, who abruptly panned his remarks as "pretty childish." 

    "We've got very serious business here. We have important work to do," she asserted to reporters on Monday.

    Both Cheney and Kinzinger are slated to meet up with their Democratic colleagues for their first select committee meeting on Tuesday. The group's first witness is also expected to make an appearance. 

    Presently, Democrats on the 13-member group include Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the select committee, Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Elaine Luria (D-VA). Kinzinger and Cheney are the sole GOP lawmakers assigned to the committee. 

    McCarthy has maintained that Pelosi is pursuing a "sham process" by rejecting Jordan and Banks from the select committee. 

    U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announces the withdrawal of his nominees to serve on the special committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as two of the Republican nominees, Reps' Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), standby during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2021
    © REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz
    U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announces the withdrawal of his nominees to serve on the special committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as two of the Republican nominees, Reps' Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN), standby during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2021
    "Speaker Pelosi’s rejection of the Republican nominees to serve on the committee and self-appointment of members who share her preconceived narrative will not yield a serious investigation," McCarthy wrote on Sunday, shortly after Pelosi announced Kinzinger's appointment. "The Speaker has structured this select committee to satisfy her political objectives. She had months to work with Republicans on a reasonable and fair approach to get answers on the events and security failures surrounding January 6." 

    Republicans have also argued that the investigation should focus on why the US Capitol was not properly secured on January 6, despite reports claiming law enforcement had information leading up to the attack.

    "The U.S. Capitol and the men and women who protect it suffered a massive leadership failure. We must make sure that never happens again," the House Minority Leader noted on Sunday, claiming the GOP will carry out its own probe on the deadly riot.  

    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, Kevin McCarthy, riot, US Capitol, US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker
