Register
10:18 GMT26 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A roll of police tape (police line)

    Cheating Justice: How Many Victims Could ‘The Dating Game Killer’ Have Slaughtered?

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Tony Webster / A roll of police tape (police line)
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/76/1078147686_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_3ed89cd9fb123fd008b38a3e51bc51f9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107261083463338-cheating-justice-how-many-victims-could-the-dating-game-killer-have-slaughtered/

    Rodney Alcala died of natural causes at a California hospital at the weekend, aged 77. He was awaiting execution after being sentenced to death for five murders but could he have been the US' most prolific serial killer?

    Police departments across the United States will try to assess the final body count of the ‘Dating Game Killer’ following his death on Saturday, 24 July, with some estimates as high as 130.

    Alcala, 77, died of natural causes in hospital in the San Joaquin Valley, having cheated the death penalty.

    He was sentenced to death in 2010 for five grisly murders in California between 1977 and 1979, including that of a 12-year-old girl, Robin Samsoe.

    ​Robin Samsoe’s mother claimed a pair of gold ball earrings found in Alcala's storage locker belonged to her daughter but Alcala showed a video clip from his 1978 appearance on TV show The Dating Game, in which he was wearing a similar pair.

    Alcala was later sentenced to 25 years to life after pleading guilty to two homicides in New York.

    He was charged in 2016 with the murder of a pregnant woman in Wyoming in 1977 but he was too ill to face trial.

    ​Alcala is known to have travelled extensively in the United States and after his arrest detectives found in his possession more than 100 photographs of young women and girls, many of whom may have become his victims.

    Authorities estimate he may have killed 130 people - mainly women and girls - around the US.

    That would put him ahead of Gary Ridgway (The Green River Killer), who murdered 48 in Washington state, and Samuel Little, who died in December last year having reputedly killed 93 people over the space of four decades.

    Prosecutors said Alcala stalked women like prey and took earrings as trophies.

    ​During his trial Orange County prosecutor Matt Murphy said: "You're talking about a guy who is hunting through Southern California looking for people to kill because he enjoys it."

    Bruce Barcomb, whose 18-year-old sister Jill was murdered by Alcala, said: "There is murder and rape and then there is the unequivocal carnage of a Rodney Alcala-style murder."

    Alcala should have been on Death Row in San Quentin State Prison, near San Francisco, but because of his medical condition he spent most of his prison time 200 miles away at Corcoran.

    The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has imposed a moratorium on executions. Newsom is facing a special recall election in September.

    Tags:
    murder, California, United States, serial killer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse