Register
01:07 GMT26 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020.

    China's E-Yuan Could Be 'Largest Threat' to West, as US Slow to Develop Digital Dollar - Report

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461200_0:77:2756:1628_1200x675_80_0_0_93da10be93fe2f236a7dc99e032df411.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107261083461106-chinas-e-yuan-could-be-largest-threat-to-west-as-us-slow-to-develop-digital-dollar---report/

    Analysts widely believe that the dollar's status as the world's primary reserve currency is safe for the time being, as it is held by more central banks and significant financial institutions for international transactions and investments than any other currency, but its domination is increasingly being challenged.

    China is outperforming the US in terms of online money innovation, posing a threat to the dollar's standing as the de facto monetary reserve, CNBC reported, citing researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative.

    According to the report, a CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency, a regulated type of money that exists exclusively online, is being developed by around 80 countries, including China and the US. And more than a million Chinese citizens have reportedly already received their digital yuan, but the US is still primarily focused on research.

    The two groups of researchers have been entrusted with figuring out what a digital currency may look like for Americans. And according to the news outlet, the development of a CBDC in the US is intended, in part, at ensuring that the dollar remains the world's monetary leader.

    "The United States should not rest on its current leadership in this area. It should push ahead and develop a clear strategy for how to remain very strong and take advantage of the strength of the dollar," Darrell Duffie, professor of finance at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business is quoted in the report as saying.

    There are some very serious considerations about what a digital currency might look like, and its accessibility is considered a major issue. 

    Staff members stand next to a sign of China's digital yuan, or e-CNY, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021.
    © REUTERS / SUN YILEI
    Staff members stand next to a sign of China's digital yuan, or e-CNY, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 8, 2021.

    According to the Pew Research Center's April report, cited by CNBC, 7% of Americans do not use the internet at all, with this figure jumping to 9% for Blacks, and for Americans over the age of 65, it rises to 25%. Americans with disabilities are three times more likely than non-disabled Americans to say they never go online.

    “Most of the work that we’re doing assumes that CBDC will coexist with physical cash and that users will still be able to use physical cash if they want to,” Neha Narula, director of the Digital Currency Initiative at the MIT Media Lab stressed.

    Moreover, the researchers are reportedly keeping a close eye on China's digital yuan rollout since privacy is a huge concern.

    "I think that if there is a digital dollar, privacy is going to be a very, very important part of that,” said Neha Narula, director of the Digital Currency Initiative at the MIT Media Lab. “The United States is pretty different than China.”

    Other specialists tend to consider the digital yuan to be malicious, to say the least.

    "The digital yuan is the largest threat to the West that we’ve faced in the last 30, 40 years. It allows China to get their claws into everyone in the West and allows them to export their digital authoritarianism," said Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital Management.

    Currently, China's Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP) is now being tested in Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Xiongan, among other cities. According to reports, the tests are designed to assess all situations for using the digital yuan as well as the dangers connected with financial transactions.

    Related:

    Beijing Offers Shoppers Crypto 'Red Packets' Amid China's 10m Digital Yuan Test Run
    Digital Yuan's Potential to Shake Dollar’s Reserve Currency Status Causes Concerns in US, Media Says
    Chinese Central Bank Rolls Out Digital Yuan in a First for a Major Economy
    Can China Topple Dollar's Dominance With Digital Yuan?
    Huawei to Build Standards, Specs for China's Digital Yuan Rollout as Tech Nationalist Momentum Grows
    Tags:
    yuan, US dollar, dollar, China, cryptoyuan, new cryptocurrency, economic war, US economy, economics, economies, economic, economy, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse