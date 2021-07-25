Two Killed in Daylight Shooting in DC, Police Confirm - Video

Two men have been shot dead in a shooting that occurred in the northwestern part of Washington, DC on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the two men shot were taken to a local hospital before they were pronounced dead.
The motives behind the shooting remain unknown.
Update: the two adult males located on scene have been pronounced.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 25, 2021
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a letter to the City Council on Monday that the city police were directed to use all the overtime needed to meet the city’s public safety needs and combat a sustained increase in gun violence. Washington DC is among the five cities that will be home to a new task force set up to combat illegal gun trafficking.
