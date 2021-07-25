'Such a Disgrace': Trump Slams 'Cleveland Indians' Baseball Team for Changing Its Name

The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump has criticised the decision by the Cleveland Indians to change its name to Cleveland Guardians.
According to Fox-affiliated media outlet WJW, Trump called the club "a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915", wondering aloud whether anybody can believe that the team’s name is now being changed.
"Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our country," he declared. "Wouldn’t it be an honour to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys?"
The ex-POTUS also claimed that "the people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled", and that he "cannot believe things such as this are happening".
"A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage," Trump added. "At some point, the people will not take it anymore!"
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Indigenous Coalition said in a statement that the team’s name change "will help create a place where Native American children and their families are valued and fully seen," the media outlet notes.
"This momentous occasion is the culmination of over 60 years of grassroots advocacy and activism by Indigenous leadership," the statement said. "Today, we stand with our heads held high and full of gratitude to those who came before us in this fight."
The coalition also called upon "the nearly 200 schools in Ohio with native mascots to follow suit".
