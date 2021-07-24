Obama-Era WH Doctor Predicts Joe Biden Will Resign Before His Term Ends or Face 25th Amendment

Ronny Jackson served as White House doctor under George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He is among 14 Republican lawmakers, who wrote a letter to the incumbent president asking him to undergo a cognitive test.

The man, Ronny Jackson, predicted that the 78-year-old Democrat, who is the oldest president in the history of the United States, will resign before his term ends or face the 25th. The amendment is invoked when a president dies, resigns, or is deemed unfit for office. Ronny Jackson posted a snippet of his interview on Seann Hannity Show during which he voiced his concern about POTUS' mental health.

"He's lost. He's confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results!", reads a statement posted by the lawmaker.

Something's SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden - and it's only going to get WORSE! It's past the point of embarrassment. He's lost. He's confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

​The former White House doctor criticised the double standards of academics, who urged former President Donald Trump to take a cognitive test, but now remain silent.

"Where are these people? There’s something seriously going on with this man [Joe Biden] right now", he told Fox News host.

Earlier this month Jackson called Biden’s behavior concerning, pointing to his forgetfulness and confusing answers. The lawmaker noted that gaffes, which the Democrat has long been famous for, is not a sign of mental decline, but rather the president’s disoriented behavior.

"You can go back – there’s forty years of tape of this man – he’s always made gaffes” and stuff but these [statements] are different, he’s confused, he’s disoriented", Jackson said.

The lawmaker's remark comes a day after Joe Biden, who has a stutter, repeatedly stumbled and struggled to answer questions during a town hall in Ohio.

In recent months critics of the president have drawn attention to several episodes when he forgot the name of his Defence Secretary or froze while answering questions, as well as to his bizarre behavior at a White House press conference.

Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press.



This week he's whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2021

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

14 Republicans wrote a letter to the Democrat calling on him to undergo a cognitive test.