Register
16:14 GMT24 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.

    Republicans Can Still Kill Biden's Nord Stream 2 Deal With Germany, US Media Claims

    © AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 09
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_0:0:3190:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_54ae8c7bef69598f1b85df51bb5731c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107241083454615-republicans-can-still-kill-bidens-nord-stream-2-deal-with-germany-us-media-claims/

    The key to it is a major piece of legislation passed in 2017 that essentially limited President Donald Trump's control over the foreign sanctions policy, partially transferring it to Congress.

    Despite US President Joe Biden successfully striking an agreement with Germany that would allow for completion of Nord Stream 2 without new sanctions, the Republicans in Congress still have a shot at killing the deal and imposing new measures against the pipeline's operator, Bloomberg's columnist Eli Lake claimed.

    He criticised Biden for being softer on Russia than Trump, who was repeatedly accused of not opposing Moscow hard enough, and presumably "appeasing" Kremlin while gaining nothing from the deal with Germany (apart from strengthening ties with key European ally and getting some guarantees Kiev won't be left out of the gas transit business in the near future).

    Lake suggested that Republicans who supported Trump's plans for stopping Nord Stream 2 with sanctions (unsuccessfully as time showed), might still thwart Biden's deal by invoking provisions of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). This law was passed in 2017 as a measure to prevent Trump from lifting anti-Russia sanctions . It mandated POTUS to seek congressional review if he desired to lift any anti-Russia sanctions and created a framework for sanctioning Moscow on a number of fronts, including the construction of export pipelines.

    Bloomberg's columnist noted that back in 2019 and 2020 Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz specifically used CAATSA to target Nord Stream 2 with sanctions. Now, another GOP member, Senator Pat Toomey is considering using the law to kill Biden's agreement with Germany, Lake said.

    "Irrespective of the Biden administration’s mistaken policy choices, the president has an obligation to follow existing law […] and sanction Nord Stream II AG", Toomey commented on his effort.

    Biden met with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week to discuss the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, ultimately coming to an agreement that would put an end to American sanctions against the joint Russian-European venture if certain conditions are met. Specifically, Gazprom is expected to extend the gas transit contract with Ukraine for 10 more years, when it expires in 2024 and Kiev must receive aid in diversifying its energy sources and budget income, so that it would be less reliant on Russian gas.

    A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    EU Says Ukraine Requested Consultation on US-Germany Nord Stream 2 Deal

    While Moscow was displeased with the conditions of its cooperation with Ukraine being set by foreign governments, the Kremlin noted that gas transits will continue as long as it remains economically viable. Gazprom, in turn, welcomed the deal, which might assure the EU's interest in Russian gas for a decade ahead amid a decarbonisation trend. Ukraine has strongly criticised Washington's agreement with Berlin, while requesting a consultation in the energy sphere with EU states.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2 Deal; Americans Crushed by Medical Debt; Protecting Wild Horses
    Critics of Nord Stream 2 Overlook True History Behind Gas Relations, Ex-US Official Says
    US, Germany's Nord Stream 2 Deal Shows Kiev 'Absolutely Out of Play': Ex-Ukrainian Foreign Minister
    US and Polish Officials Discuss 'Shared Concerns' Over Nord Stream 2
    EU Says Ukraine Requested Consultation on US-Germany Nord Stream 2 Deal
    Tags:
    sanctions, Republican Party, US, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse