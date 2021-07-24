Alabama Politician's Wife Scared Husband's N-Word Outburst Could Get Their Family Killed

The wife of Alabama politician John "Tommy" Bryant is scared for her family's safety after facing multiple threats over a racist slur her husband used during a city council meeting.
Nancy Mahler Bryant told TMZ that her home phone has been inundated with hundreds of calls from angry people from all over the country, who call them "racists" and threaten them.
Gasps of terror and disbelief filled a recent city council meeting in Tarrant, Alabama, after Bryant pointed to Veronica Freeman, a Black council member, and asked: "Do we have a house n***** in here? Would she please stand up?".
Despite mounting calls to resign, the councilman insists he did nothing wrong, alleging that he simply repeated what Mayor Wayman Newton, who is Black, said at a previous meeting.
The mayor has fought back against the allegations, saying that he has never used derogatory language. He claimed that Bryant and Freeman, who sued him for racial discrimination, conspired to have him ousted from office to hinder his reforms related to the reorganisation of the finance department and fight against nepotism in city departments.
