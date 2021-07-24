Register
04:04 GMT24 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer gestures in front of supporters after touring King Orchards farm in Central Lake, Michigan, 3 July 2021.

    FBI Blasted for Saying It Works to Thwart Terrorist Plots After Whitmer Kidnapping Sting

    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/18/1083451827_0:68:3072:1796_1200x675_80_0_0_d5af7ecb5e7874084ec3662da54239bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107241083451755-fbi-blasted-for-saying-it-works-to-thwart-terrorist-plots-after-whitmer-kidnapping-sting/

    Earlier this week, BuzzFeed reported that among the militaristic group of criminals that plotted the kidnapping of the Michigan governor last fall, there were plenty of informants and FBI agents, including the second-in-command of this group, which necessarily raised questions about who actually planned the crime that was valiantly averted.

    The FBI has faced a barrage of criticism for its practices after the agency pledged in a tweet that defending the United States from terrorist attacks is its "top priority".

    "Protecting the United States from terrorist attacks is the #FBI’s top priority. We work closely with our partners to disrupt violent plots and keep our communities safe from harm. #NatSec," the special service wrote this Wednesday.

    The tweet came in light of a recent BuzzFeed report that alleged the FBI's involvement in the plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year.

    "Working in secret, they did more than just passively observe and report on the actions of the suspects. Instead, they had a hand in nearly every aspect of the alleged plot, starting with its inception. The extent of their involvement raises questions as to whether there would have even been a conspiracy without them," the outlet's investigation claimed.

    FBI agents in riot gear get information from a Los Angeles Police Department police officer (R) as they head towards the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles
    © AFP 2021 / Robyn BECK
    From COINTELPRO to Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: FBI 'Manufactures' Terrorism to Fight It, Journo Warns
    According to BuzzFeed, one of the group's prominent members, an Iraq War veteran, had been wearing a wire for six months, collecting "hundreds of hours of recordings". Another informant was a biker who had travelled from Wisconsin to join the group. An undercover FBI agent had advised them on where to store the explosives and offered to obtain as much as the job required. Another man, named Mark, was in one of the cars the group used for reconnaissance for the kidnapping.

    "The Iraq War vet, for his part, became so deeply enmeshed in a Michigan militant group that he rose to become its second-in-command, encouraging members to collaborate with other potential suspects and paying for their transportation to meetings. He prodded the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping plot to advance his plan, then baited the trap that led to the arrest," the article explained.

    In the light of the events, social media users expressed scepticism and sarcasm over the FBI's commitment to protecting Americans.

    ​Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly commented on the publication on Twitter, asking the FBI: "Are you guys still planning on kidnapping and assassinating the governor of Michigan or was that just another effort to make people on the Right look like terrorists so you could justify the coming persecution of your political enemies?"

    Other critics endorsed the message, citing opinionated examples of how the FBI has bungled national security in previous years.

    ​Fourteen people have been charged in the attempt to abduct Whitmer as part of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen, but they claim they were set up by the FBI because of their political views. 

    Prosecutors argue that social media posts, text conversations, and records demonstrate the defendants voiced anti-government sentiments and conspired to assassinate the Democratic governor.

    ​According to BuzzFeed, the lawyer for one of the defendants in the kidnapping case filed a motion last week that included texts from an FBI agent to a key informant, the Iraq War veteran, directing him to draw specific people into the conspiracy, which is reportedly a potential evidence of entrapment that the government "inadvertently disclosed".

    Related:

    Michigan AG Charges 14th Person Over Attempt to Kidnap State Governor Whitmer, 'Instigate Civil War'
    'Lock Her Up!' Trump Supporters Chant Against Michigan Governor Whitmer - Video
    Trump Campaign Accuses Michigan Gov. Whitmer of ‘Encouraging Assassination Attempts’ Against POTUS
    US Charges 6 Men in Plot to Kidnap State of Michigan Governor Whitmer, Justice Dept. Says
    Tags:
    Michigan Politics, Michigan, Twitter reaction, Twitter, FBI, FBI, FBI agents, FBI files, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse