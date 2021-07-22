Register
15:24 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Gen. Mark Milley, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, speak at the 119th Army-Navy football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 8, 2018

    General Milley Declines to Comment on Claims Trump Mulled Coup as He Calls US Military ‘Apolitical’

    © REUTERS / JIM YOUNG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083438618_0:0:2550:1435_1200x675_80_0_0_ee26ae6df516d65505493d9c79336da8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107221083439680-general-milley-declines-to-comment-on-claims-trump-mulled-coup-as-he-calls-us-military-apolitical/

    Last month, US media claimed that General Mark Milley was fearful that Trump might use the American military to stay in power after losing the 2020 election.

    General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has described the US military as apolitical, declining to comment on reports that he feared a coup attempt in the final days of Trump’s presidency in January.

    The top US general told a Pentagon news conference on Wednesday that he had always offered his “best professional advice” to presidents and that it isn’t the military’s job to “arbitrate” elections.

    “[…] I want you to know and I want everyone to know, I want America to know, that the United States military is an apolitical institution. We were then and we are now", Milley added.

    He was supported by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, who claimed later on Wednesday that Milley “doesn’t have a political bone in his body” and that “it’s really important to me that this department remains apolitical”.

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs U.S. Army General Mark Milley attend a hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs U.S. Army General Mark Milley attend a hearing on the Pentagon’s budget request to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 10, 2021.

    The general’s remarks come after Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker asserted in a new book that Milley had repeatedly been worried that then-US President Donald Trump might attempt to use the military to stay in office after losing his re-election bid.

    The book argued that the general warned of a so-called “Reichstag moment” on 2 January, almost two months after Trump refused to concede defeat in the 2020 US presidential election.

    According to the authors, the general feared that the president would resort to a tactic presumably used by Adolf Hitler, who created a domestic crisis by setting the Reichstag on fire and then came to the "rescue" of the country.

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to examine proposed budget estimates and justification for fiscal year 2022 for the Department of Defense in Washington on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Caroline Brehman
    'I Said You're F***ing in Charge!': Trump, General Milley Blew Up at Each Other Over Racial Protest Response, Book Claims
    None of the military-related scenarios purportedly considered by Milley saw the light of day as Trump transferred power to the Biden administration while continuing to allege that voter fraud had taken place during the 2020 election.

    On the other hand, hundreds of Trump supporters besieged the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 3 November presidential election on 6 January, an attack that claimed the lives of at least five people, also resulting in widespread damage and vandalism.

    Then-President Trump, via his now-suspended Twitter account, later urged his supporters to go home. He was then impeached for a second time over accusations of "incitement of insurrection". Trump's second impeachment trial in the US Senate, which he slammed as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt", came to an end on 13 February after only 57 US Senators voted to convict the ex-POTUS.

    Related:

    US House Reportedly Negotiating With Esper, Milley to Testify on Trump Use of Military to Quell Riot
    General Milley Tells US Congressional Panel No Evidence of Russian Bounties in Afghanistan
    Trump Nominates Army Chief Milley to Replace Joint Chiefs Chairman Dunford
    Tags:
    coup, military, book, Mark Milley, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse