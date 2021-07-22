Register
03:41 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021.

    Psaki Refuses to Confirm Whether WH Would Have Independently Disclosed New COVID-19 Case Among Staff

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083435858_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_aded5f66f1e1319b64d72a9c49090587.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107221083435769-psaki-refuses-to-confirm-whether-wh-would-have-independently-disclosed-new-covid-19-case-among/

    On Tuesday, Psaki confirmed additional breakthrough positive COVID-19 test results among vaccinated personnel, hours after Axios reported that an anonymous White House official and a staffer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had tested positive after an event last week.

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged a question on Wednesday about whether the Biden administration would have publicly announced the recent surge in COVID-19 instance of a vaccinated staffer if it had not been reported in the press.

    Psaki did not explicitly comment when asked if the White House would have announced the matter independently of Axios' revelation during a press conference on Wednesday. She stated that the White House will continue to reveal cases involving individuals who had direct contact with key officials.

    "Because of our commitment to transparency, what we’re going to be providing moving forward are updates on any White House official who tests positive for COVID-19 that the White House medical unit deems as having close contact with the president, vice president, first lady, or second gentleman," she said. "That will be up to the White House medical unit based on the criteria of the CDC."

    ​"At no point has the president been required to change his behavior or self-quarantine due to close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID," Psaki stressed.

    According to media reports, earlier in the day, White House officials received an email informing them of the new policy. Relevant facts about positive cases, as well as the name of the affected individual if they consent, will be released to the press.

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’: CDC Chief Says 97% of US Hospitalizations Didn’t Get COVID-19 Shots
    Prior to the policy change, the White House would proactively publish COVID-19 cases involving a small number of senior White House personnel who are "commissioned officers," which makes up a small percentage of the entire White House staff.

    With about 2,000 people on the White House grounds each day, Psaki predicted that outbreaks among vaccinated personnel "will occur, just like they occur across the country."

    "They have occurred, they will continue to occur. We’re prepared for that," she explained. "As the instance yesterday shows, cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild or asymptomatic. This is one more reminder of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against severe illness or hospitalization."

    Protocols regarding COVID-19 at the White House have come under increased attention this week after it was discovered that Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative despite meeting with several Texas House Democratic lawmakers who had recently contracted the virus. Harris' office claimed she did not have to self-isolate because she was not in close contact with the affected lawmakers, according to Fox News.

    According to Psaki, individuals who work closely with the president get tested more frequently than others, but all personnel are tested "once a week or more."

    Related:

    Pfizer, BioNTech to Provide US, EU Bodies With Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
    Fauci: Smallpox, Polio Would Still Plague US if COVID-Style 'False Info' on Jabs Was Spread by Media
    Twitter Suspends US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Misleading' COVID-19 Posts
    US Stocks Plunge on COVID Resurgence, Growth Worry; Key Indices Down About 2%
    Watch: Biden Apparently Mixes up Numbers of US Deaths From Covid and 'All Major Wars Combined'
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, house, US House, White House Press Briefing, White House Correspondent, Biden Administration, white house, White House, Jennifer Psaki, Jen Psaki, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse