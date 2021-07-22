Register
02:10 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a town hall-style interview at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. July 21, 2021.

    Vaccines, Conspiracy Theories, Russia & China: Check Out Highlights From Biden CNN Town Hall

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083435378_0:0:2593:1458_1200x675_80_0_0_31037232b46db6def7543a1497be6350.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107221083434945-vaccines-conspiracy-theories-russia--china-check-out-highlights-from-biden-cnn-town-hall/

    Six months into the presidency, Biden has faced major issues: the raging COVID-19 pandemic (including new mutations), surging numbers of illegal immigrants at the southern border, and the stalled infrastructure deal. On the foreign policy front, major decisions are pending regarding the US pullout from Afghanistan and developments in its backyard.

    On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden took questions from the audience in a CNN town hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, as six months have passed since he took the oath on January 20.

    Here are major topics the 46th has touched upon:

    Restoring Trust in Science

    Biden underlined the importance of combatting misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination.

    "I mean, literally listening to the scientists and not interfere. Not rush anything, just make — let the scientists proceed. They desperately want to get this right," Biden said.

    The president also said he expects children in the United States under the age of 12 to be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine sometime between the end of August and October.

    "They're [Food and Drug Administration] not promising me any specific date, but my expectation talking to the group of scientists... is that sometime maybe the beginning of school: at the end of August, beginning of September, October," Biden said at a CNN Townhall on Wednesday when asked when children in the United States under the age of 12 will be able to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

    Combatting Gun Violence Hard Due to Lack of Bipartisanship in Congress

    "The people who are in fact using those weapons are acquiring them illegally," Biden said, referring to criminals. "...So what happens is I've gotten ATF... I have them increase their budget and increase their capacity along with the Justice Department to go after the gun shops that are not abiding by the law of doing background checks."

    The 46th also vowed to launch probes into illegal gun dealers who "are not abiding by the law."

    "We are going to launch major investigations to shut those guys down and put some them in jail for what they are doing, selling these weapons," he said.

    President Joe Biden announced in June that his administration will crack down on gun violence in anticipation of a spike in crime this summer. Washington DC is among the five cities that will be home to a new task force set up to combat illegal gun trafficking.

    Biden Supports Right of 'Dreamers' to Come to America

    Biden said he is not giving up on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields some young undocumented immigrants from deportation, after a judge issued an order temporarily blocking the government from accepting new applications from the so-called Dreamers.

    Last week, US federal judge Andrew Hanen ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stop approving new applications for the DACA program. He said the DACA program violates federal law because a US president does not have legislative power to declare that a certain category of undocumented migrants is in the United States lawfully.

    "I'm not letting this go... they [Dreamers] should be able to stay in the United States of America," Biden said on Wednesday.
    Central American migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. April 27, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    Central American migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, U.S. April 27, 2021.

    DACA was launched by the Obama administration in 2012. It permits children of illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States under the age of 16 to remain in the country, provided they had arrived by 2007. The program does not currently provide permanent lawful status to its recipients but has protected some 700,000 young people from deportation.

    Former President Donald Trump tried to end the program but the US Supreme Court blocked his administration's effort. After taking office in January, President Joe Biden promised to preserve the program.

    'You Can’t Look at TV and Say Nothing Happened on January 6'

    "I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated, the fact is you can’t look at that television and say ‘nothing happened on the sixth,'" Biden said on Wednesday. "You can’t listen to people who say this was a peaceful march," Biden said in response to a question about a congressional investigation into the incident.

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi received criticism from her Republican colleagues earlier Wednesday for rejecting their picks for the select committee being formed to investigate the January 6 incident at the Capitol. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the move an "abuse of power" that damages the institution.

    A federal judge sentenced the first person convicted of crimes pertaining to the incident on Monday. Paul Hodgkins was sentenced to eight months in prison while 165 others face charges related to the Capitol breach.

    America's Image Damaged Due to Conspiracies Spreading

    Biden expressed concerns that other states' view of America could have deteriorated due to the spread of conspiracy theories that are indeed gaining popularity on social media, especially following the January 6 Capitol riot.

    "The kind of things that are being said of late," said Biden. "...We've got to get beyond this,", he said about the conspiracy theories.

    "The rest of the world is starting to wonder about us. ...Heads of state said 'Are you really back?'...Will the country ever get it together?," Biden said, referring to his G7 partners.

     

    Biden Says Chinese President Xi ‘Truly Believes’ in Future Determined by Oligarchs

    "I talked to Xi, Xi Jinping in China, who I know well, we don’t agree on a lot of things, he’s a bright and really tough guy. He truly believes that the 21st century will be determined by oligarchs, not a joke," Biden said. "Democracies cannot function in the 21st century, the argument is, because things are moving so rapidly that you can’t pull together a nation that is divided to get a consensus on acting quickly."

    Biden added that leaders such as Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are betting on autocracies, and that democracy must demonstrate that they can "stand up" and get something done.

    The statement comes following news earlier on Wednesday that Biden intends to look for opportunities to engage with Xi, although no formal decisions have been made.

    The United States has been pressing China — its number one competitor — on all fronts, accusing Beijing of alleged human rights violations, spying on Americans via TikTok and other tools, and constantly annoying it in the South China Sea (Washington rejects what it calls unlawful territorial claims by Beijing in the resource-rich waters).
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Democrats, US, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse