Register
03:12 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., arrives at the start of the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Capitol in Washington.

    Democratic Rep Swalwell Spent Thousands of Campaign Money on Limos, Booze This Year, Data Shows

    © AP Photo / Stefani Reynolds
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Since last year, Swalwell, known as one of the most outspoken opponents of former president Donald Trump, is in the midst of an ongoing scandal over his purported ties to an alleged Chinese spy, Fang Fang. Now, it has been revealed that the congressman has also a thing for luxury life.

    California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell spent tens of thousands of dollars on high-end restaurants and hotels, liquor delivery and limo services during the second quarter of this year, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data reveals.

    The congressman from the Golden State seems to have been chauffeured in style, with his campaign spending over $10,000 on 26 rides from various limousine and luxury car providers, according to his FEC reports per a Fox News analysis. Swalwell's campaign also spent more than $26,000 on high-end hotels.

    According to the LinkedIn profile of Swalwell's wife, more than $20,000 of the campaign cash spent at luxury hotels went to the Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where she reportedly worked as the hotel's director of sales until 2019.

    As for his enthusiasm for alcohol, in nine consecutive orders ranging from $5.79 to $124.86, the lawmaker spent $566 on "Food & Beverage" in Boston, Massachusetts, through the liquor delivery service Drizly.

    Swalwell also spent $1,151 on "Refreshments" from seven excursions to Capitol Hill Wine and Spirits, a liquor store on the House side of the US Capitol, and over $4,400 on "Catering" and "Refreshments" at two California wineries on the same day.

    And as Fox notes, while the payments to the wineries may have been made as part of a campaign event, it is still unclear whether the seven charges at the Capitol Hill liquor store and the nine Drizly charges were tied to the campaign at all.

    According to FEC data, the House Democrat's campaign spent over $7,000 in Washington, DC at high-end restaurants and steakhouses. Swalwell allegedly ate at Charlie Palmer Steak, O-Ku Sushi, STK Steakhouse in Downtown New York City, and other high-end restaurants for a total of 13 meals.

    Additionally, Swalwell spent hundreds of dollars on food at expensive restaurants, according to six expenditures marked as "Catering" on the FEC listing, but those expenditures could potentially be from campaign events held in the capital, the outlet figured.

    Swalwell also spent $205 on the website The Knot, which allows people to list their wedding registries, according to a file labeled "Supporter Appreciations."

    Earlier this month, US media reported that Swalwell, his wife, and other members of Congress have been to Qatar on an all-expenses-paid trip sponsored by the US-Qatar Commercial Council, which is reportedly "dedicated exclusively to enhancing the bilateral business relationship between the US and Qatar."

    Gaetz: Swalwell Couldn't Find the Spy on His Own Campaign!
    © Photo : YouTube/FoxNews
    'Security Threat': House Republicans Request FBI Briefing on Swalwell's Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy
    Swalwell found himself in a media firestorm after it was revealed late last year that he was one of the people acquainted with an alleged Chinese spy named Fang Fang, who pursued relationships with prominent California politicians between 2011 and 2015. Swalwell, who has served on the House Committee on Homeland Security US House and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, claimed he cut off contact with her as soon as he learned she was under FBI investigation.

    However, the lawmaker confirmed that Fang helped him raise money for his election campaign, but claimed he never provided any critical information to her.

    Related:

    House Minority Leader McCarthy Presses Pelosi on Rep Swalwell's Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy
    Rep. Crenshaw Slams US Media Coverage of Swalwell-China Spy Scandal
    White House Press Secretary McEnany Berates Press for Ignoring Eric Swalwell, Hunter Biden Scandals
    House GOP Leader Pushes for Swalwell to Be Removed From Intel Committee After Alleged Spy Contact
    Trey Gowdy Slams Nancy Pelosi for Keeping Democrat Swalwell on House Panel Despite 'Chinese Spy' Row
    Tags:
    Democratic Party, Democratic Race, democrats, Democrat, fund, campaign, campaigns, campaign ads, campaign aide, campaign rally, spying scandal, spy scandal, scandal, Eric Swalwell, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse